Mothers.
What would we do without them?
Well, that’s pretty obvious. We wouldn’t be here.
But, now that we’re here, who changed our diapers? I changed diapers and my son and son-in-law changed them, but I am betting in most families the huge majority of diaper changes were done by mom.
Who would have fed us? Again, dads play a role, I’m sure, but it’s mom most of the time — all of the time when you’re getting breast fed.
Who picked out the clothes when you were a toddler? Who snapped photos and put them in albums? Who planned the birthday parties?
And, who was almost always on your side?
Mom.
Now I’m a dad — a single dad for many years — so I would never belittle the role of dads in all this. But I know from my own experience moms did much of the heavy lifting. It was especially true in my younger days because dads worked and a lot of moms stayed home. Can you imagine that?
Many of you reading this may no longer have their mom to lean on. My mother passed away 29 years ago. Yet I still feel like she’s just a phone call away.
One huge regret I hold inside is that I was living far away when she passed. I didn’t get to say goodbye like I would have liked.
My whole life mom was always there for me. She gave me advice, even when I didn’t want, or need, it.
I remember just before my second marriage, she was in assisted living and I went to see her and gave her the news. She didn’t hesitate a moment to tell me “Don’t do it.”
Well, since mom had never even met the woman, I wrote that advice off.
When I divorced my second wife, I realized mom was right.
I think it hurt mom when, at the age of 37, I decided to take my two children and leave West Virginia for a job in South Carolina. It was the best opportunity I could find at the time, after quitting a job I had worked at for 16 years (which, by the way, mom told me not to do, but I did it anyway).
I returned home every few months to check on mom. And we talked on the phone often. Every month or so she’d send me a letter or a card with a $5 bill inside. She must have been worried my new job didn’t pay enough.
Only once in the seven years I lived in South Carolina did she visit us. I’m not surprised though. She was not big on travel.
Mom was a pretty independent type. My father died when I was 13 and she took over his used furniture store even though she had never run a business.
It got to be too much for her, but she always provided for me. She bought me my first car. And, she negotiated with the insurance company for me after a DUI rear-ended me and tore it all to pieces.
I ended up with a ‘57 Chevy instead. It was a good deal.
I miss mom. Everyone says she spoiled me, and I know that’s true.
But everyone could use a little spoiling now and then.
I hope you were able to spend Mother’s Day with your mom. Don’t ever take time together for granted.
