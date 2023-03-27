Harry Huddleston Sr. fell a little short on his bucket list.
Harry had planned to see the Great Wall of China and go on an African safari before he died. People who knew him never doubted he would get his wish.
You see Harry was one of those never-say-never guys. He didn’t give up his driver’s license until he was 97.
At 98 years old, he still completed all the crosswords and other puzzles in his Daily Sun each day.
But Harry didn’t make it to China or Africa. He passed away Wednesday, March 8.
“He had been in the hospital three times in the past month,” said Kit Jones, a daughter who had just left a memorial service last week. “He just got sick and finally stopped breathing. We don’t know the exact cause yet.”
The 98-year-old Navy veteran and resident of Suncoast Lakes in Port Charlotte left a lot of good memories of his life with his family and people who knew him.
I met Harry about four years or so ago. I wrote about his efforts to get a flag pole and American flag put up at Suncoast Lakes in Port Charlotte. He put his money where his mouth was, donating $1,000 to get the ball rolling.
“Harry meant a lot to our Suncoast Lakes community,” said his friend, Pete Ferraro. “I was at the dedication of the flag pole he helped pay for.”
Ferraro said he was amazed that Harry could still do all the crosswords and puzzles at his age.
One of the last adventures Harry had was a trip to the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola.
“When Hurricane Ian hit and the power went out, my husband took Harry up there to see an airplane just like the one Harry flew on in World War II,” said Jones. “When people there learned about his Navy career they did a video interview with him. It’s in the records there now.”
Harry’s obituary in The Daily Sun gave a good account of the type of person he was. It read in part: “To know Harry was to love Harry and be loved by Harry. His life’s mission was to live a life of service to all. Alongside his best friends, he helped save a drowning man in Lake Michigan.”
That flag pole at Suncoast Lakes is just a small example of his “service” to all.
“It means a lot to me because I have a daughter that served six years in the Navy, a son that was a Marine in Vietnam and a son-in-law who retired after 25 years in the Navy, some of it on the USS Kitty Hawk,” Harry told me the day they dedicated that pole.
He was a real jokester too. He told me about one of his best pranks.
His sister planned to move to Florida and live in Suncoast Lakes. She insisted, however, on buying two lots so she would not have someone living next door to her.
“I called the real estate company and bought the lot (next to her) myself and had a house built, but I told them not to reveal who owned the home. When my sister found out the lot sold, she called me crying and said the lot was gone. I waited ‘til we had talked for a while before I told her I was her new neighbor,” Harry told me.
“He was the real energizer bunny,” Jones said.
“He had people who would have gone to the Great Wall and on the safari, but he was just not strong enough in the end to do it.”
That’s probably the only time Harry didn’t complete his mission.
