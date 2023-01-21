Backyard cauliflower

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RALPH MITCHELL

The cauliflower has a long history of cultivation in the Old World, but is now a worldwide favorite amongst Cole crops.

All Cole crops — cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collards and kale — originated from one plant — Brassica oleracea — and are easy to grow. Have you tried growing cauliflower (aka: Brassica oleracea var. botrytis) in your backyard?


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

