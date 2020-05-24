At least a couple of times a month, Ron Suciu rolls out of bed around 5:30 a.m. — his usual time — and not long afterwards drives into Punta Gorda to visit old friends.
The streets are rarely busy, and the place he visits is almost always deserted early in the day.
He parks his car and walks across the street to the Southwest Florida Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. He walks the stretch of the black memorial, taking time to stop at seven names. He'll often stoop, or sit for a few moments, or minutes, and share some memories with Marines who served with him in Vietnam.
"I look up seven names," the Burnt Store Lakes resident said. "I played ball with one of them (Jim Bateman) in high school. I like to say hello."
The 78-year-old former master sergeant said he enjoys the time with his friends.
"I was real close to Bateman," he said. "He was killed May 16, 1969. I call his younger sister Susan every year on that day. We don't talk about the war. I tell her funny stories and things we did. She says she's glad someone remembers him.
"Once, I was in Arlington and visited the Vietnam Wall. Some kids were there with their teacher and one of them asked the teacher if he could ask me a question. She said 'yes' and he came over to me and asked if I knew any of the names on the wall. I said 'yes. Some are old friends.'
"Then I looked down the length of that wall. I know them all. All 60,000 or so names on that wall went through the same things I did in Vietnam."
Suciu, 78, was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. He spent time in college but was in California when he got a note from his draft board. "I was 22 and had signed up for the draft when I was 18," he said. "I didn't want to go back to Ohio, so I signed up to be a Marine while I was in California. I thought it would be an adventure. The idea of war did not bother me."
He went to boot camp in February and was on his way to Vietnam in June. Suciu left 13 months later, on a stretcher, with a bullet wound to his chest.
"I was all set to end my tour at Treasure Island in San Francisco when my lieutenant came to me and asked if I would go on a mission with a young squad because I was older. A day or two later we were on our way to Dong Ha near the North and South Vietnam border. Later I heard that what we got into was some of the heaviest fighting of the war to that date.
"I wasn't there long. I stepped off the helicopter and 20 minutes later was shot in the chest. I was lucky though that it missed the main artery."
Becoming an military escort
He spent time on a Navy hospital ship and in Hawaii before ending up in a Philadelphia hospital for three months recuperating. When he was better, he said, "they didn't want to send me back to California because it cost too much. So they made me an escort."
Suciu explained that an escort meets the coffins of those killed in war and eventually accompanies the fallen service men and women home to their families.
"A Marine can only be escorted by a Marine," he said.
Surprisingly, he said this was something he didn't mind — despite the "drama."
"No one can tell you what it is like to lose relatives. But I witnessed their grief. It was a good tour of duty for me because I wanted people to know about the war. They wanted to hear my feelings.
"I brought one youngster to Hollywood, Florida. His family had to wait three to four days for everyone to come to the funeral. I had to wait. Every day that body was on view I was at the mortuary. I ordered flowers (as he always did) from the Marine Corps and contacted local Marine reserves who supplied a bugler and pallbearers.
"My job was just to be there. To show the uniform. At the end of the funeral, after Taps, there is always a Marine standing at the grave and he stays there until that grave is filled in."
On at least one trip, he was not welcomed with open arms.
"As we unloaded the coffin, I was met by the father and he said 'I was against this war. I tried to talk my son out of going and I don't want any Marine presence at the funeral.'
"He said he understood I had to do my duty, but he asked me not to wear the uniform. So I attended and did what I needed to do and wore civilian clothes I had packed. He did accept the flag at the end of the burial."
Life after the Marines
When Suciu left the Marines he worked as a law enforcement officer and later taught at the Army Sergeant Majors Academy at Fort Bliss. He retired to Burnt Store Lakes in 2013 and loves it there.
He loves it almost as much as he does visiting his fellow Marines, at the wall.
"It gives me a chance to say hello and get a little bit of mental recollection of time and place. If I pause for a while in front of a name like Frank Hudak, I'm not thinking about the war but about a baseball player at McKinley High School in Canton. He was a funny guy.
"Sometimes I shake my head and think 'my God, it won't be long before I see these guys again."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.