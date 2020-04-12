As you walk through the Joshua Creek Cemetery near Arcadia, you might eventually come upon the grave of an 18-year-old Navy man killed in 1943. A casualty of World War II. Dead defending his country.
But the condition of the headstone, covered in algae, grim and bird droppings, upsets Trae Zipperer.
"The headstone looks ridiculous," Zipperer said.
Zipperer spends a lot of his free time in cemeteries.
He's on a mission. He wants — with your help — to clean the algae and gunk off every veterans' headstone in America. He says it's only fitting that the men and women who served their country have a clean, shiny headstone comparable to the ones in Arlington National Cemetery.
"It's kinda an out of sight, out of mind thing," Zipperer said. "People care but they don't know what is happening. They don't go to cemeteries often."
What is happening, he said, is that while those responsible do a good job usually of cutting the grass and pulling weeds in older cemeteries, no one cleans the bird droppings and algae off headstones.
Zipperer, who lives in Fort Myers, has cleaned up headstones in 16 Florida cemeteries so far. He has a goal to clean every one in America by Memorial Day — a mission that the coronavirus will likely impact.
"I took my wife and daughter to Gettysburg because my family has a military history and I wanted them to see it," he said. "I went, after that, to visit other cemeteries and began to clean the headstones. It was a life-changing experience for me.
"I found that usually there is one person, who is often older, in charge of maintenance and that person tries to keep things presentable. But we have issues with cemeteries that are overgrown, vandalized. . . and it's all over America.
"When I show people some pictures of these headstones (covered with dirt, grime, algae, etc.), they want to help."
Zipperer, who has a masters degree from Harvard, believes if everyone in America gave $1, he would have the funding to clean up all the headstones in the nation.
"I've raised about $5,000 to $6,000," he said. "We cleaned up New Prospect Cemetery in Fort Myers. We did a makeover, like they do on reality TV.
"At first the city didn't want to let us do it. There were problems with liability and so on. But I worked with the mayor and city manager and finally, on Veterans Day this past year, we were able to clean them."
Zipperer said he is having the same roadblock in Charlotte County.
"They won't give me permission to clean them, but they support the idea," he said. "In my world the family has the first shot at cleaning them up and if they don't, it's up to the city or county. When they won't, that's when my volunteers and I step in and do it."
He said he has interest in cleaning the headstones at the Carl Bailey Cemetery off U.S. 17 and the Indian Springs and Charlotte Harbor Methodist Church cemeteries. The Methodist cemetery, he said, is probably the oldest in Charlotte County. There is also the Joshua Creek Cemetery east of Arcadia, where folks are excited about the idea of cleaning up headstones, and the Oak Ridge Cemetery near that city.
Zipperer is hoping people will check out his website and get behind his movement. It is bymemorialday.com. There are instructions on it how to properly clean headstones, among other information.
