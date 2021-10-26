Did you know on average one in four women and one in six men have been a victim of domestic violence?
Did you know around every 68 seconds a person is raped in America? What does that mean for Charlotte County? In 2019, Charlotte County reported 304 aggravated assaults and 41 rapes (about 20% of all rape is reported). Statistically 1/4,400 will be raped in our community and 1/600 will be involved in an aggravated assault.
At the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies — locally known as CARE — our mission is to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes in Charlotte County. We provide all services at no cost to the victim. Services include: 24/7 crisis hotline and helpline, emergency shelter, hospital advocacy, legal advocacy, and more. All provided by certified advocates working in conjunction with our community partners.
Our organization began as the Rape Crisis Center in 1983, providing trained volunteers to help victims of sexual assault process the trauma they experienced. By 1985, our crisis center had such a high call volume from domestic violence victims that we transitioned into the CARE we know today. CARE is able to provide such services through financial contributions from donors, legacy gifts, county and city governments, as well as state and federal grants.
Our advocates meet clients on the worst day of their lives coming from all works of life — from the working mother of two children who’s been living in fear; to the young man who’s been beaten by his girlfriend and has no safe place to take their child; to the homeless woman who is being taken advantage of by the people whom she trusted.
We respond to the hospital 27/7 to meet a sexual assault survivor who has been violated and traumatized.
We offer support, hold their hand as they cry, walk them through the sexual assault exam, and advocate with law enforcement.
We aim to provide help, healing and hope for survivors when no one else will.
Though many of our programs/services offered are funded by grants or federal funding, they do not cover the “small” stuff such as: follow-up doctor visits after an assault, new tires for a survivor’s car after the abuser slashed them. Survivors may need replacement personal documents (i.e. birth certificate, driver’s license, etc.), or school clothes/supplies for their children.
Many of our survivors are starting their lives over, which includes new housing, employment, and even continued education. Again provided at no cost to them.
Could you start your life over in a moment’s notice?
Domestic violence and sexual assault happen in our community. These survivors are our friends, our neighbors and even our family members.
To learn more on how you can help survivors in Charlotte County, visit our website at www.carefl.org. To stay connected with C.A.R.E. follow us on social media: @carecharlottecounty.
