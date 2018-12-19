Abbey and her husband prayed for children for years. But, it just wasn’t to be.
So, they took classes to become “licensed” to adopt. They studied how the transition to a new environment works. They were ready. So they thought.
After a year of waiting, they seized an opportunity to help care for a cute, 2-year-old boy (just call him Billy) whose aunt had taken him in while his drug-addicted parents were out of his life.
“He spent the weekends at our house,” Abbey (not her real name) said. “We made a room for him and, when his aunt decided she could no longer care for him, we wanted to adopt him.”
At about the same time, two young girls became available for adoption and Abbey and her husband asked for them. That interfered, however, with their chances to adopt Billy.
Billy went back into the foster system. Abbey and her husband were able to adopt the two girls and their life changed, mostly for the better.
When they learned a few months later that the foster program wasn’t working, they applied again to adopt Billy. The second opportunity was fruitful. They now had a family of five.
But the challenges were just beginning.
“We learned when Billy moved in with us that he had been kicked out of three preschools. I knew a lot about child development since I was a preschool teacher so I thought I could handle it.
“But he had ADHD, a sensory processing disorder that he deals with every day with medication. He had to repeat kindergarten and is socially delayed.”
And it wasn’t just Billy.
“Our middle child (one of the daughters) also has issues related to drug and alcohol. Parents of all three of our children were drug and alcohol users and that is why they were in the system.
“If they had been tested and treated early, their whole lives would be different.”
Abbey believes parents with drug and alcohol issues need help before it impacts their children.
“There is no support system in place that says you are addicts and your child has problems and we’re going to help you.”
Luckily, for Abbey and her husband, there is a program to help them.
It’s called Kids Thrive and it is administered through the United Way of Charlotte County.
“It’s run through Drug Free Charlotte County, United Way and a collaborative of organizations,” Abbey said.
The goal of Kids Thrive, which targets children up to age 12, is to engage the children and work on positive practices before they enter their teen years. Kids Thrive aims to head off problems before bad behavior or ideas become entrenched. A navigator works with families to get kids into the right doctors and support system.
“Our kids have made so much progress,” Abbey said of the Kids Thrive help. “My son had to be homeschooled for two years but he is back in school and is behaving. Our daughters are both on the honor roll and active in team sports.”
No program is a sure-fire fix. But Abbey believes, and evidence shows, that “kids need someone stable to help them through their problems,” she said. “There is always hope. You just have to stick it out.”
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
