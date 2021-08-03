Our mission is to “Enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as responsible, caring, productive citizens."
Proudly providing great futures to Charlotte County youth since 1997.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County offers after-school and summer camp programs to local youth, focused on providing:
• A safe place to learn and grow;
• Ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals;
• Life-enhancing programs and character-development experiences;
• Hope and opportunity for boys and girls residing in Charlotte County, between the ages of 6 through 18.
Our member’s demographics:
• 51% males
• 49% females
• 99% qualify for free lunch at school
• 97% of our members attend school regularly
• 39% members with disabilities
• 54% single-parent homes
• 50% of our family’s income is below $35,000 annually. Many living in poverty or just above the federal poverty level.
• 89% Of BGC members who regularly attend the club have C or better grade in math, science and reading.
Our members often come from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances. We not only offer our local kids a safe place to learn and grow, but also provide programs that enhances our kids’ education and expose them to experiences that will help them see life from a different prospective than what they are used to.
Our member’s statistics show that 54% of our kids come from single-headed households; 80% single mothers; 20% single fathers; 88% of the parents/guardians have a high school degree or GED or less; and 12% has a bachelor or higher degree.
Without the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, our member’s opportunities for a great future is highly reduced, plus they would experience unsupervised environment at home during summer or after-school hours, putting them at risk.
Our program provides the following:
• Pick-up from school
• Adult supervision
• Homework tutors
• Ongoing learning programs as Brain Gain, Computer Lab & 3D Printing, Healthy Habits.
• Reading programs
• Arts
• Outdoor activities
• Summer Slide prevention
• Snacks and dinner
It takes a village to raise a child, to help our efforts and join us in doing whatever it takes to help our local youth, please contact us at: info@bgcofcc.org, visit www.bgcofcc.org or call 941-235-0668. Thank you.
