Lieda Boyko’s heart was breaking Thursday as she watch televised reports of Russian soldiers attacking the Ukrainian town of Kherson.
“In 1996 I was teaching there,” she said. “Today it’s being bombed.”
Boyko’s family is from Ukraine. They fled the country by foot in 1944 — squeezed between Russian troops to the east and Hitler’s German army to the west.
“We already knew how awful the Soviets were,” she said. “My parents had to choose between two evils.”
They ended up in a displaced person’s camp in Germany. That is where Lieda was born. It would be five years before the family was able to leave there and only then when they were able to find a place on the last U.S. troop ship leaving for America.
On Dec. 29, 1949, they cried as they passed the Statue of Liberty and, when the ship landed, Lieda’s mother fell onto the ground, kissed it and said “God bless America.”
Theirs is a story of immigrants who embraced their new country — “the best country in the world,” Lieda says.
The parents learned English and became U.S. citizens. And, even though she and her brother and sister were young enough to be declared naturalized citizens, the parents said they had to do it the tough way. They learned the language, took the test and became citizens just like their parents did.
“When we got here we had to have a sponsor,” she said of their arrival. “We had one in New Haven, Connecticut. They had to sign for us and declare we would find a job and not live off the government. For six months we lived in a commune where we had one room for the whole family and shared a kitchen.”
But things worked out well for the family. Her sister, who at one time made money cleaning rooms at Yale, went on to become a pharmacist. Lieda graduated from Upsala University and became a teacher for 25 years.
Memories of Ukraine and thoughts of their family always haunted them.
For example, Lieda said her uncle fought for Germany during World War II because he hated the Soviets so much. Because he fought against Russia, his parents were sent to Siberia after the war was over.
“On the way to Siberia, my grandfather died and they threw his body off the train while it was moving. My grandmother spent 15 years in the gulag building roads and cutting down trees before she was able to leave.”
Lieda said her parents knew nothing of the fate of the family members in Ukraine until the nation became liberated from the USSR in 1991.
Family members are on their minds today as they watch two televisions and the computer screen, trying to keep up with the Russian invasion. She has had some contact with cousins there.
“One of my cousins was in the hospital after cancer surgery and she was moved to the basement when the bombing started,” Lieda said. “Another cousin with a year-and-a-half-old baby made it to Poland. The men have all joined the army.”
Things have grown worse since I spoke with Lieda. I’m sure her heart is broken for her native country as this war plays out.
We have to pray and hope for the best for the people suffering in Ukraine. And be thankful for our democracy.
