Since 2005, the city has undertaken 15 strategic plans under the city manager’s leadership. Each year staff works toward the completion of action items as part of the strategic plan. This week’s column includes some of the highlights of action items completed this far in fiscal year (FY) 2020 for financial and economic stability, and infrastructure sustainability.
Financial and economic stability action items are created to advance and promote local business development and long-term financial and economic sustainability.
In FY 2020 the city conducted a strategic plan workshop to review mission, vision, goals, strategic priority areas and action items to be incorporated in FY 2021 Plan. Council approved the plan that enhances measures to assess progress in May 2020.
The city also updated the long range financial plan for the major fund groups and continued to assess the city’s financial management policies with nationally recognized standards. This includes revising policies, primarily reserves, to gradually address national standards.
The FY 2021 budget has been prepared based on rolled-back millage rate with ability to address reduced revenue projections due to COVID-19 through retainage of current millage rate. The Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) debt was refinanced to obtain a savings of $565,000 over life of remaining term and average annual savings of $76,500.
The Fair Share impact fee study was completed and a revised rate structure with a 60-day grace period for payment was approved and includes a public safety impact fee.
Financial and economic stability action items also include planning initiatives. PLAN Punta Gorda 2019 Citywide Master Plan was accepted November 2019. The city then continued contract services with Dover Kohl to prepare Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Regulation amendments based on master plan recommendations and further community input sessions. An Interstate Zoning District was established in the Jones Loop Road area to provide flexibility for and promote future mixed-use and commercial-oriented development.
In the strategic plan infrastructure sustainability action items are created to maintain and enhance the city’s capital assets and quality municipal services. The annual street resurfacing program was completed. 1% Local Option Sales Tax capital projects completed include Alligator Creek pedestrian bridge over U.S. 41 multi-use recreation trail, Madrid sidewalk, Veterans Park Phase 2 and Taylor Street rebricking.
Buckley’s Pass navigational channel was completed and opened for use April 2020. Construction for Groundwater Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Treatment Plant was finished and began operation June 2020. The seawall materials and methods feasibility study was completed and is under review by canal maintenance advisory boards and City Council. Work has been completed on 774 properties totaling 588,300 square feet of grading and sodding as part of the drainage program. The financial plan for implementation of transition from septic to sewer in City utility service area was completed and presented to the Utility Advisory Board, Council and County Commission. The approval of the construction method for wastewater treatment plant expansion was ascertained.
This is only a portion of the items completed in FY2020. There are still two months left in the FY with many action items to be accomplished. The City of Punta Gorda staff will continue to work to accomplish all of the goals and action items included in the strategic plan.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager.
