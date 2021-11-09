Good day to all! Did you know that Jacob Wotitzky, an early merchant in Trabue (Punta Gorda), initiated a unique “home delivery” system? Born in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 26, 1840, Jacob came to town in 1886, shortly after the railroad arrived, via New York City and Savanna, Georgia. A pushcart vendor in New York, he also established a successful mercantile business in Savanna upon moving there, but due to his wife Rosa’s ill health, decided to follow a new railroad line (Florida Southern Railway) to the country’s southernmost terminus.
Due to the lack of amenities, while Jacob built his business in the new town, Rosa and their children went to live with relatives in New York. Shortly after arriving, he, along with 33 other registered voters, signed an Oct. 28 ad in the Punta Gorda Beacon, inviting folks to vote on what turned out to be a successful proposal to incorporate Trabue as Punta Gorda on Dec. 3, 1887.
In 1888, he built a small cottage on Gilchrist Street between Marion Avenue and Retta Esplanade and moved his family here in 1889. Now, with help running his dry goods store on the southwest corner of Marion Avenue and Sullivan Street, where the carwash is today, Wotitzky set about expanding operations by turning his attention to a unique “home delivery” concept, a bit ahead of UPS and FedEx. Outfitting the schooner Mollie O as a floating general store, he established a trade route with coastal and island inhabitants extending to the Florida Keys and Miami.
In a few years, after attending The Citadel, his son Edward took over the business, allowing Jacob to homestead 60 acres on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island. To “prove” his claim, Wotitzky camped on the land which later became part of the Boca Grande community. Jacob died of a stroke in 1903 and is interred in New York City.
Photographs of Jacob Wotitzky’s general store can be viewed by visiting Charlotte County online library resources. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
Photos are also available on The Punta Gorda History Center’s website, choose “Online Collection,” then “Key Word Search.”
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The ninth will be dedicated Nov. 17 at Harbor Heights Park featuring Charles Danforth, the retired Army Air Corp general who purchased the site, then known as Shell Point, in the mid-1930’s. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society on-line, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
