Angie Matthiessen

Angie Matthiessen

Vividly, I can be back in that moment. The moment we drove down our street after Hurricane Charley and then after Ian to see our home again. After not knowing what would be of our belongings and our home, seeing it standing and knowing that the things survived was a moment I will not forget.

Survivor guilt is a real thing because when I consider those who were not so lucky my heart breaks. When we hear the stories and think of the close to 400 families that have been assisted through our United at Work program — each one equates to someone experiencing their home and livelihood being assaulted.


   

For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments