Vividly, I can be back in that moment. The moment we drove down our street after Hurricane Charley and then after Ian to see our home again. After not knowing what would be of our belongings and our home, seeing it standing and knowing that the things survived was a moment I will not forget.
Survivor guilt is a real thing because when I consider those who were not so lucky my heart breaks. When we hear the stories and think of the close to 400 families that have been assisted through our United at Work program — each one equates to someone experiencing their home and livelihood being assaulted.
Hearing of the Grove City Manor residents in Englewood and their stories of loss, UWCC and its partners and volunteers realized a mobilizing opportunity, the smallest gesture of HOPE. We want to share it with you, our community.
Grove City Manor residents in Englewood lost everything due to Hurricane Ian in September 2022. The facility has been closed and suffered significant damage. Each person who had resided there has not been able to go back since September, which adds up to over six months not being in their home.
Most, if not all, have been residing in another smaller community in Florida waiting for their homes to be repaired. Now that the facility has been repaired and prepared, these residents are coming home again. Their personal belongings have been lost and items for daily living are now being replaced. Of course, many partners have worked around the clock to prepare the building for residents again.
When I met David Maselli, Nutrition Services regional manager of Senior Friendship Centers, at our HOPE Block party back in December, we began talking about mobilizing opportunities. As soon as I heard this story, I knew we would have a community ready to respond. Here is your chance.
United Way of Charlotte County is happy to partner with Senior Friendship Centers on this homecoming project.
“So far, nearly half of the 101 misplaced residents have begun their return back home,” Maselli said. “There is so much excitement as these folks were relocated outside of Charlotte County. The big commodity is pillows and household basics. They are looking forward to new pillows. It really makes me put things into perspective. Waiting in traffic is not as much of an inconvenience as not having a home is. We’re happy to see the residents moving back home.”
This has caused me to pause. What is it like to lose everything, to not have a place to call home or lay your head? The simple excitement and joy of new pillows does make calling your sweet home, a very sweet thing.
You can help. It is the simplest of items that can offer HOPE. Will you join us? Perhaps this one gesture on your part can be a statement for this whole community we love. It states: We are a community united; we are not going to let this take us down; we are not going to let our seniors feel the discouragement of coming home after all these months to nothing.
Instead, we are mobilizing the power of our community to share the love and HOPE we all want and need. Requests are simple items such as pillows, sets of towels and bed sheets, some need microwave ovens, coffee makers or toasters. 100% of all proceeds will directly benefit Grove City Manor residents. It’s easy! You can either shop or donate.
Ready for your instructions? Please visit unitedwayccfl.org/resources. You will see a drop-down section titled “Grove City Manor Assistance,” which lists the simple steps and links you need to offer HOPE.
To contribute to assisting Grove City Manor, please visit unitedwayccfl.org/resources or call our office at 941-627-3539 and we are happy to help you with these steps.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.