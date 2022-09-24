The chalkboard in our office has become the “water cooler” that people congregate around. The center of the chalkboard says: “When I think of HOPE, I think of…”
Surrounding that are words written by folks who have dropped into the office for various reasons.
As they finish their business with United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC), they pick up a piece of chalk — yellow, blue, white — and add to the word cloud of HOPE. Some of the words are tomorrow, future, comfort, inspiration, community, support, peace and possibility.
The words future and peace stand out to me. When we give someone hope, we are offering them peace in the present because they see a future that holds something better for them. HOPE has a future.
At UWCC, our mission is to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. We mobilize volunteers, donors, community organizations and local nonprofits to GIVE HOPE to Charlotte County. Residents who are in need in the present GET HOPE through these efforts.
We do this work year-round, thanks to generous individual and corporate donations. But annually we take time to celebrate and kick off a new year of giving hope to Charlotte County with a one-day volunteer blitz called Day of Caring. After two years of limited projects due to the pandemic, UWCC has announced an entire week of projects for our community to give back this year.
During the 2022 Days of Caring, Oct. 16–22, we invite you to GIVE HOPE to Charlotte County. Grab your co-workers, friends or family and sign up to help nonprofits as they do their vital work to help those in need. Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County is looking for a team to deep clean and do a little touch-up painting in their program area. Valerie’s House needs creative folks to decorate journal and make cards. The YMCA of Southwest Florida has flower beds in need of fresh mulch (they will provide the mulch, if you will provide the hands to spread it!).
These are just a sampling of the projects available across Charlotte County during the 2022 Days of Caring. We aim to connect volunteers with projects large and small to demonstrate what amazing things people can accomplish while working together for the good of our community.
When we support our local health and human service organizations, we free their staff up to focus on doing the great work they do day in and day out. Days of Caring offers a short-term volunteer opportunity for you to help us GIVE HOPE to Charlotte County.
When you are in a situation that feels hopeless, your present circumstances can be all-consuming. But when your community steps up to support you, there is hope for a brighter tomorrow. HOPE has a future. Help us to GIVE HOPE for those who need to GET HOPE during the 2022 Days of Caring.
We will be hosting a HOPE Block Party on Oct. 20 to gather in celebration of the great work that is being done across our community that week. Stayed tuned for more details. Thank you to Publix Super Markets, Florida Power & Light, Mosaic Florida Operations, Suncoast Beverage Sales, Waste Management, TECO Peoples Gas, Tampa Bay Rays, Panther Hollow Dental Lodge, Worksite, KIA Port Charlotte, Farr Law Firm and Ambitrans for sponsoring the 2022 Days of Caring and HOPE Block Party.
Help us mobilize the power of our community to bring HOPE to those who need it most. For more information about Days of Caring or to sign up for a project, visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/daysofcaring.
