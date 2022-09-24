Angie Matthiessen

Angie Matthiessen

The chalkboard in our office has become the “water cooler” that people congregate around. The center of the chalkboard says: “When I think of HOPE, I think of…”

Surrounding that are words written by folks who have dropped into the office for various reasons.


For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments