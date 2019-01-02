Is it really 2019? The years seem to pass so quickly now.
So, while resolutions are something I quit making a while ago — if I really wanted to do those things I would already be doing them — I do have a vision for what I hope the new year will bring.
With the exception of affordable housing, I see only progress and good things on the horizon.
Here are some resolutions/predictions/hopes for 2019:
• A nightclub will open in Punta Gorda with a big dance floor for the younger crowd and even us Baby Boomers.
• The Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays will sell out their spring training game.
• A hotline will be installed between Charlotte County commissioners and our office to accommodate even better communication.
• Gov. Ron DeSantis announces a fix for Florida’s Medicaid woes and health care for everyone.
• Mote Marine will come up with an antidote for red tide.
• Charlotte County Behavioral Health Care will get a multi-million-dollar grant to treat addictions and open a multi-bed facility to treat patients.
• Warm Mineral Springs in North Port will get some new bathrooms — along with bringing the old arrow-shaped sign out of retirement and improving facilities to make it a destination for Europeans and folks in the U.S. alike.
• Punta Gorda should open its Pickleplex and Gilchrist Park will be quiet, except for the sounds of guitars and banjos twice a week.
• Speaking of Punta Gorda, I envision a compromise on the sticky zoning flap to allow a development in City Marketplace that will include condos, boutiques, an amphitheater and buildings up to four or five stories high. Maybe that’s where we’ll build the new dance club.
• Babcock Ranch will announce plans to open an equestrian center.
• Babcock Ranch will expand its downtown and open the long-awaited Publix.
• West Villages residents will embrace North Port.
• Charlotte County schools will leap into the top 10 among all Florida school districts with a still-to-come infusion of tax money the next year positioning the district for a shot at being No. 1.
• Sen. Rick Scott will vote in Congress to ban offshore oil drilling along Florida’s coastline.
• Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, with a new knee and hip, will win a gold medal at the Senior Games competition.
• Syd Kitson will announce, after considering resurrecting his NFL career, that he will instead buy the Miami Dolphins.
• Murdock Village will break ground and the initial pod of homes will be less than market value.
• Charlotte County will build a bridge between the Fairgrounds and Charlotte County’s baseball complex on State Road 776.
• Mike Imbasciani will get a national recording contract and the BoogieMen will do the studio sessions.
• Cord Cosler will book Chairmen of the Board into the Convention Center (they have nothing to do with Frank Sinatra).
• They’ll put an ice skating rink into the Sears location at the Town Center mall. Or, maybe just a roller skating rink.
To all my faithful readers, have a happy new year.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
