As all event planners and chambers are well aware, planning for events these days is complicated. The good news is there are vaccines on the horizon that will certainly assist in saying goodbye to COVID-19 during 2021.
With the latest information in hand, we are stepping slowly into events for 2021. Our annual Wine and Jazz Festival will not be presented like previous festivals on Feb. 20 as originally planned. The risks of a large gathering in one place are way too high. So many people travel to our area for that event, but, with travel being down and destination discussions being held up, we feel it prudent to take the cautionary track, for the time being.
Anyone with tickets for either the November 2020 MindiFest event or the Wine and Jazz 2021 event will be kept informed as new dates are released. The value of those tickets already purchased will transfer to future shows and you will also be given priority for seating and attendance at future events, as soon as dates are released. November 2021 is looking good for a fully-pledged music festival, the likes of which we are famed for.
A smaller event in March 2021 is still on the cards, but it is a few short weeks away from signing the contracts needed to make it all work for everybody. As soon as we have all details tied up, we’ll be sure to let you know. Please be patient as we work through all the details, knowing that your safety is our primary concern.
On Wednesday, we meet at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association for our annual Holiday Business over Breakfast, hosted by Marianne Lilly of Re/Max Harbor Realty. This is traditionally a festive get-to-together, which we are still planning to achieve. The boys of Gator Wildness Camp will entertain us with carols, which, due to COVID-19, will be presented outside after the official breakfast program has concluded. Arrival at 7:15 a.m. for breakfast, welcome to host(s) and guests by chamber president and then carols at 8 a.m. outside. Please bring a mask to attend, which may be removed when seated and eating. Our program will finish by 8:30 a.m.
Then, Thursday is a very big day for one of our great members, Harbor Nissan – as they celebrate 50 years of service to this community. Please join us in celebrating this significant achievement, which in better years, would have been celebrated with big fanfare. If you are in the neighborhood of Harbor Nissan on Thursday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., please swing by and wish the Freelands a very hearty anniversary on reaching this impressive milestone.
On Jan. 29, 2021, we will be hosting our annual Scottish-themed Laird’s Golf Challenge at Paradise Golf Course. We are seeking players of all levels to join us. It’s a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. and included will be your golf cart, light lunch, 12 holes on the newly-renovated course and after match supper, with entertainment. Prizes galore and a lot of fun. The cost is $200 for a foursome or $50 as an individual (and we’ll create a team for you). For non-golfers, you may still join in the fun with a non-golfers' putting contest and longest drive from the range ($5). Call us on 941-639-3720 to get your teams registered.
Despite these difficult times, many festive smaller events are still being planned, such as the Gardens Aglow at the Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, shows at the Military Heritage Museum and lights at Fishermen’s Village, to name just a few. To find out everything you need to know about what’s going on to celebrate the happiest time of the year, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com and under Quick Links on the right, click Friday facts for our latest e-newsletter. You can sign up and request a copy of that e-newsletter to be delivered to your inbox every week, to save you hunting in future. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
As the holiday season rolls along, please remember to support all our local businesses, wherever possible. Many of them have suffered a crazy year and have had to do everything possible to keep afloat in difficult times. Keeping them and their staffs in business so that they can start to thrive in 2021 is critical and if we can all play our part, it will make a huge difference. As the weather cools and the holiday lights twinkle around town, it’s all about those we care for and who need our help and support.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
