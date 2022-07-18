AIKEN, South Carolina — Greetings from the Palmetto State.
An unscheduled, much-too-long trip has been interesting. We had a 101-degree day last week here in Aiken.
But, on the bright side, I filled up the car for $3.71 a gallon. Yes, it’s true. Gas is cheaper in some states.
By the time you read this I should be back home. I’m not quite sure that’s the best place right now because I am hearing news of an outbreak of COVID that is making people much, much sicker than the earlier strains of the virus.
A couple of The Daily Sun colleagues of mine were under the weather badly last week. And, I understand, this virus is spreading quickly.
So, while I think about where and how to get a booster shot, I had some questions on my mind. If you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Was there really a Mary Hill at Cherry Hill Park?
• Why is the sky blue — at least on clear days that is? I’m sure there is a scientific explanation for the coloring, but I have no idea what it is. I was not very good at science.
• Have you ever experienced a groovy kinda love? Maybe you’re experiencing it now?
• If we get a tax holiday on gas, do you believe we’ll actually see the price go down at the pumps equal to the tax number?
• Are you planning to vote early in the Florida primary? If so, let me know if you have problems. It will be interesting to see if any of the new guidelines cause issues.
• Why are our interstate highways suddenly so dangerous? I suppose it’s more people driving on them or probably people just like to drive faster. Maybe they’ve seen too many repeats of the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise.
• Is it my imagination or does a clean car — inside and out — run better?
• Does anyone miss Stuckey’s? I remember those yellow signs were always a welcome sight if you were looking for a place to stop on the road. I guess they still have a few. If I see one, I’ll stop in and get a pecan log for the office.
• Can you believe at least two of the Beach Boys are 80 years old? I have a photo taken with Mike Love when they visited the Charlotte County Fairgrounds back when he was still in his 60s. I even got on stage to sing in their “Barbara Ann” sing-along.
• Did you know, according to CouponBirds, the average Floridian would sell all their personal online shopping data for $1,261?
• And, finally, did you know people in Florida finished in fourth place among all states for panic buying during the early months of the pandemic? It’s no surprise to me that online searches for toilet paper in Florida increased by 7,164%, according to Cherry Digital.
