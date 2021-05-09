German immigrants brought franks to America. It took New Yorkers to put them in buns.
Barbecue is downright prehistoric, but every region in the United States claims the only righteous way to do it. Everybody who cares has an outspoken view of ‘cue.
Now we can taste these two great traditions at new Englewood and Port Charlotte venues.
One started 11 years ago and is growing. The other has yet to open its dining room but sells out of curbside ribs whenever it smokes them.
Their common missions? Keep their styles true to each state that savors them. And throw in some crazy twists that nobody else thought of.
ENGLEWOOD GOES MAD FOR MAD DOGS
One Mad Dogs Hot Dogs customer sighed, “I bit into your chili dog and it took me right back to the sixties, in this little luncheonette, after church.”
When Brooklyn natives Maria and Mitch Smielowitz first visited Venice, they couldn’t find a good hot dog.
Realizing they weren’t alone, they took over a defunct coffee drive-thru on U.S. 41 in Venice and, in the depths of the recession, built a menu of signature dogs that’s just kept growing.
The 25-dog lineup now includes the deep-fried Thumann’s Jersey ripper, the counterintuitively Michigander Coney Island dog, and the classic Chicago Vienna dog, with neon-green relish, tomatoes, onions, yellow mustard, sport peppers, a whole pickle spear and celery salt, on a Vienna poppy-seed bun.
A year after opening in 2010, Maria told Rob Merlino of HotDogStories.com, “So many who haven’t been back home in years become regulars. One customer said, ‘I left Michigan behind and never thought I’d have Coney Island sauce again.’”
The foodie couple did their research.
“A lot of customers don’t know hot dogs, but the ones who are connoisseurs test us,” Maria told Merlino.
She told The Daily Sun, “We wanted to bring back the good name of the hot dog. So we went with the best-quality meats like Hebrew National, 100% Vienna beef, Thumann’s pork and beef, Black Angus beef, and all-beef sausage.”
Now they’ve really gone mad, with monthly specials that sometimes play holiday themes.
Mad Dogs’ Halloween Trick O Treat Dog has a monster mash of cream cheese and enough crushed candy bars to make your teeth ache, piled on a hot dog with caramel syrup, chocolate drizzle and candy corn topping.
“You name it, we’ve done it on a hot dog,” said Mitch. “People can’t wait to see what we’re gonna do next.”
A hot dog stand is also the last place you’d expect vegan or vegetarian choices, but just about every dog on Mad Dogs’ menu can be veggified, using soy dogs, vegan cheeses and a tofu chili sauce that’s fooled the experts.
After selling only five soy dogs a week five years ago, the menu’s now dotted top to bottom with green V’s. Now they sell 40 vegetarian versions a day, and they taste like the real deal.
Last March, on the store’s 10th anniversary, this “not your ordinary hot dog” couple planned to open a Mad Dogs Express in Englewood, with indoor seating for 20.
“We had to put it on hold,” said Mitch. “But our Venice location — being a drive-thru — got slammed.”
They’re finally open in Englewood — for now, with outdoor umbrella tables instead of indoor seats.
Look for a basic menu of their top dogs and sandwiches, Venice Avenue Creamery-based shakes, Italian ices, and Maria’s mom’s tiramisu, cannolis, cream puffs and black-and-whites.
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs Express ($, O), 941-499-6076, 242 N. Indiana Avenue (Woolery Plaza), Englewood, is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For catering, call 941-493-3086.
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs ($, O), 941-493-3086, 3059 Tamiami Trail (Galleria Plaza), Venice, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
THE MONTH OF MAY IS SMOKIN’
What better time to sell out of ribs than National Barbecue Month?
Except that owners Bill Farley and Kelly Gaston, GM Tony Minio and their globetrotting meatmaster, Chef Rob, haven’t exactly opened Pitmasters All American BBQ yet.
They keep running out of curbside takeout anyway.
Their original vision of a barbecue boat morphed into boat-on-a-trailer, then food truck, finally restaurant. Their bar has grown from what Farley called a 14-foot “nub” to a 50-foot wraparound with 22 taps.
“It’s been a process,” said Farley, who’d frequented Port Charlotte’s Smoke’n Pit Bar-B-Que often enough to be a regular and has now made its space one of his many local businesses.
“Never owning a restaurant before, we’re learning as we go. Kelly has a dozen years in the business, but not as an owner.”
“A lot of people drive Kings Highway on their way home or to the interstate,” he continued. “This will be one of the latest places open around here.”
So, though restaurant license and inspections are in hand, “The Pit” won’t launch until a laggard liquor license comes through, allowing its bar side to stay open until 2 a.m.
That hasn’t stopped it from attracting a band of salivating followers.
Pitmasters has already sponsored Punta Gorda Youth Baseball and donated bags and tournament food to North Port girls’ softball team Texas Glory ‘08.
Curbside orders have been flying out the door, to rave reviews.
“Put a large man next to some meat and a grill, and you’d be surprised what he can come up with,” joked Farley. “We’ve blundered across some weird ideas that are really good, with the chance to tinker and play with them.
“Chef Rob has had a massive amount of input into all the things we dream up. Thinking of it is easy. Fine-tuning it is where he comes in.”
These self-described professional eaters have devised such outrageous delicacies as Minio’s Texas Twinkies — giant jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and pork, bound with bacon and smoked — and Farley’s Piggy Mac Wrap — mac and cheese, pulled pork, cheddar and barbecue sauce wrapped in a tortilla and deep-fried until crispy-flaky on the outside, juicy-tender inside.
Rumor even has it that their “fat boy-approved” menu will someday include marvels like Farley’s famous fried potato salad.
Pitmasters All American BBQ ($-$$), 941-979-8805, is at 2200 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For now, check their Facebook page @Pitmasters for curbside menu and dates.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.