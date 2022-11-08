In the 1985-1992 TV series "MacGyver," the main character is known for helping vulnerable populations using whatever resources he had available to him at the moment. MacGyver typically carried duct tape and a Swiss Army Knife with him at all times, but a penny, used chewing gum, and a paper clip would probably be all he would need to stop a runaway train.
He had an unsurpassed ingenuity and determination when it came to helping people in need.
When speaking recently with Brittany Fining, Director of Programs for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, my thoughts turned to this crafty character as she described the ingenious and determined case managers on her team. This crew has been working to make sure their clients are all, “safe, fed and have their needs met,” according to Fining. This has been especially challenging and exponentially important following Hurricane Ian.
One client was living in a rental that became uninhabitable from the storm. The case manager stepped in and made arrangements with the landlord to pause rent payments until repairs can be made and the client can safely return to the home. The case manager not only helped the woman obtain a POD to store items from her home, but the case manager also took the time to help sort through these items. Some items simply had to be thrown away while some were salvageable after being cleaned. The case manager made sure the client and her children had food, ice and other needed items as they transitioned to temporary housing with a friend.
If duct tape and a Swiss Army Knife weren’t involved in that step-by-step assistance, a generous dose of compassion sure was!
Another client was a single male veteran who became displaced from the storm and was without a safe place to sleep for three weeks. Upon speaking to Veterans Affairs, he was connected with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Jewish Family and Children’s Services. This trio of case managers started the client out at the Homeless Coalition shelter, which has 22 beds reserved specifically for veterans. The man expressed gratitude for having someone finally sit down with him and listen to his story.
Together, resources were identified to put him up in a hotel until other housing options become available.
Brittany shared one final story with me about a pair of clients who had established housing prior to Hurricane Ian but had needs arise after the storm. A Homeless Coalition case manager checked in on them daily and assisted the landlord and family in finding an electrician to help with a downed power line and damaged meter. When the family needed help completing a FEMA application, the case manager offered that assistance as well as much reassurance that everything was going to be okay.
As she shared these stories with me, Brittany expressed pride in how the team at the Homeless Coalition has handled the challenges they face in their work on a daily basis. "Our case managers take any and all steps to ensure our clients are advocated for and supported through any obstacles that arise, and Hurricane Ian has been no exception to this,” she said. “I have been proud to see our frontline staff navigate these new challenges successfully, leading as always with a heart for our clients."
Even with a team of MacGyvers, the Homeless Coalition has needs that the community can help with. If you are interested in volunteering, or in donating non-perishable food items to support their Hot Meals and Food Pantry program, please contact them at 941-627-4313.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
