Good day to all! Did you know electricity came to Punta Gorda as the byproduct of ice manufacturing? Although mass production of his invention never occurred, the first U.S. patent for manufacturing ice utilizing compressed air was issued in 1851 to Dr. John Gorrie of Apalachicola, Florida. Prior to mechanizing the process, ice was typically cut from frozen lakes in the north, stored in underground or insulated vaults, then shipped during summer months, packed in sawdust.
As stated in my last column, Punta Gorda’s first ice plant was built in 1891 on Berry Street, between Olympia and Virginia Avenues, by town founder Isaac Trabue. However, since it was a monopoly, the economic principle of “excess profits breed ruinous competition” soon led to a second ice plant.
Punta Gorda Ice and Power Company (PGI&P), organized in 1895, built a plant on the corner of Virginia Avenue and King Street (U.S. 41 north). Directors were Captain Albert Dewey, owner of the Charlotte Harbor Lighterage and Stevedore Company; Lorenzo Bloxham, one of the town’s first commercial fish wholesalers; James Sandlin, merchant, real estate broker, and mayor in 1889; Charles Davis, manager of Solana Pineries and mayor in 1898, formerly a conductor for the Florida Southern Railway who got off the train one day to begin a new life; John Farrington, a former banker from Maine who got off the train with Davis to start an insurance business in town; and town merchant W. S. Stetson.
The plant’s compressors were operated by more efficient electric motors powered by steam turbine generators, so with a 25-ton daily capacity, production was less costly. A sideline to production and use of electricity was selling excess power to nearby homes at night. Due to competition from less expensive ice and disagreements with Henry Plant leading to removal of the railroad track to his facility, Trabue ceased operations within a year or two.
As demand for its byproduct increased, PGI&P installed larger generators and by the 20th century’s first decade, residents were calling for citywide service. By then Perry McAdow, a wealthy Montana gold miner who came to town in 1897, had gained controlling interest and was granted a franchise to use city rights of way for electric lines to homes. Around the same time, the city also got into the power business, replacing kerosene street lights with electric ones powered by its own generator.
Soon it was determined power could be obtained more cheaply from PGI&P, so the city expanded its system to serve private customers. In 1913, McAdow sold the company to Southern Utilities, a subsidiary of the New York Ice Company. In 1925, Southern purchased Punta Gorda’s distribution system for $25,000 and shortly thereafter sold out to newly formed Florida Power and Light Company.
Visit Charlotte County online library resources to view photographs of Punta Gorda’s ice plants. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. You can also view a tour of the Punta Gorda Archive at Punta Gorda Charlotte Library Archives. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs are offered.
Also, check out the yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks,” that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The second, featuring portions of a General Development Corporation brochure promoting Port Charlotte, is at Port Charlotte Beach. The next will be dedicated March 24 at Englewood Beach, featuring the Chadwick Beach pavilion.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
