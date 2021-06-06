We get it. The lineup of Boar’s Head, fried chicken, Mojo Pork and chicken tender subs can’t be beat. Publix is everybody’s favorite deli.
But it looks nothing like real little delis from the neighborhood: Black-and-white tiles; a couple of bistro two-tops; a cold case the size of a boxcar, packed with meats and cheeses; racks full of imported Italian cookies, roasted red peppers, olives and artichokes; stuffed peppers the size of a child’s head; real pies and pastries; and a service counter where they hand you exactly what you want before you open your mouth.
These joints sell other things, too: fishing tackle and bait, comic books, Dubble Bubble, and baseball caps. They’re wonderlands crammed into 1,000 square feet of shelves and counters. The floors creak, and the place smells amazing.
You can still find three spots like this around town, with that mom-and-pop feel and alternative (aka) names.
B&G MEATS
There’s a reason why the B&G Italian Market (aka B&G Meats) storefront looks like it was teleported from Brooklyn.
Its longtime owner, Sam Hamsharie, had operated small stores and restaurants in New York before moving to Port Charlotte and continuing the tradition here.
Hamsharie retired earlier this year, after nearly 30 years at B&G.
Charlotte High culinary arts teacher and semi-famous eater Paul DeGaeta remembered, “Sam ran the place old school. Always with a greeting and smile, knew everybody, asked about your family and kibitzed with the regulars — often carrying on two or three conversations at a time.
“Whenever I walked in, he knew my sub order: capicola, provolone, lettuce and light dressing.”
After selling B&G to next-door-neighbor David Cooper, Hamsharie took the new guy under his wing to learn handmade sausage, using the same recipes. When Punta Gorda owners Doug Amaral and James and Jeanie Roland want just the right Italian sausage for dishes at River City Grill, Italia and The Perfect Caper, that’s what they’ve bought for years.
Whatever they don’t make at B&G comes from Italy or New York, including products that are almost impossible to find outside the tri-state area.
Pastosa-brand homemade ravioli, manicotti, tortellini, cavatelli and stuffed shells originated in 1966 out of an equally small, third-generation family storefront in Brooklyn.
“We get beautiful bread from New Jersey, too,” said deli manager Nancy Cuffaro. “It’s not Florida bread.”
Brooklyn-born Cuffaro has been in the deli business most of her life — for the last seven years at B&G. She’s also the baker, coming in early and staying late to make cases full of Italian cookies and Linzer tarts, even real St. Joseph’s Day sfingi and zeppole.
They make fresh soup every day, as well as salads from the usual tuna and chicken suspects to seafood salad and tortellini with fresh vegetables.
Their new line of homemade dinners-to-go includes chicken cordon bleu with scalloped potatoes, lasagna with sausage, and chicken piccata with linguine.
And don’t forget the meat — certified Angus Beef steaks and filets from Iowa.
Cuffaro once told the Sun, “Once you try one, you’ll never go back to the supermarket.”
B&G Meats ($), 941-614-5445, 3805 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (across from Gatorz), is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday to 1 p.m.
CAPE HAZE MARKET & DELI
A good neighborhood deli doesn’t have to have a New York connection, but it helps.
When Staten Island natives Theresa and Lou Falcone semi-retired three years ago, Englewood became their full-time home, as did a little red-white-and-blue store.
“I misnamed this business when we started two years ago,” said Theresa. “It was a convenience store, but I saw another need.
“We put our boat in at Cape Haze. But whenever we forgot something, we had to go to the Mobil or Publix two miles down the road. Every time we passed this building — it was yellow then and had sat empty for years — Lou kept saying it would be the perfect spot for fishing people like us.”
Today, Cape Haze Convenience Store (aka Cape Haze Market & Deli) is meeting their and many others’ needs.
First, there’s the deli, whose chef, Lori Ann, is from the Bronx. Everything there is homemade — including ricotta cheesecake and lattice- or crumb-top apple, peach and blueberry pies.
More than just sub sandwiches, there are daily specials like the Wednesday stuffed peppers — almost a pound of meat in homemade sauce that simmers for six hours before it comes anywhere near the meat.
There’s eggplant and chicken parm, Cuban sandwiches, and salads made fresh in house. They roast six chickens a day for the chicken salad alone. The Boar’s Head meats beat any price in town.
“And we basically know every customer by name,” said Theresa.
One of them loved their meatball sub so much that she took its picture and framed it for them.
“We’re also known for these wines,” Theresa added, indicating a special section in front of the frozen foods and bait.
“They’re special because they’re only sold in local restaurants. Say you order a Post House Blueish Black at Noy’s Bistro, pay $42 a bottle and love it. You can’t have it at home because they don’t sell it at stores. Now you can buy it, here.
“Nobody else carries these wines except our local restaurants like Noy’s, and Scarpa’s Coastal and The Temptation on Boca Grande.”
All-day fishing trippers and others patronize the little food truck outside, for full-on restaurant-quality breakfasts from 6 to 11 a.m. daily.
Cape Haze Market & Deli ($), 941-830-8901, 6900 Placida Road, Englewood, is open Monday to Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Look for Englewood’s newest farmers and artisans market — the year-round Cape Haze Market, out back Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OLD TOWN DELI
In Punta Gorda, “convenience” and “deli” go together like, say, sauteed onions, mushrooms and horseradish sauce.
Old Town Convenience & Deli’s (aka Old Town Deli’s) takeout menu now gives the deli top billing, for good reason. The place is best known for its mouthwatering deli items. It doesn’t even sell lotto anymore.
That onion-mushroom-horsey recipe for bestselling rotisserie pork loin and prime rib is how Michigan native and Army veteran Scott Paveglio has always made it, ever since buying the shop from its previous owners.
The only thing he doesn’t make, he says, is the desserts.
Old Town Deli & Convenience ($), 941-833-9337, 311 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
