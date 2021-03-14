Hackworth

Let me start off by saying I believe if you're alive and healthy, that is all that matters. Anything else is just an annoyance.

People who are sick or have a family member sick or who have suffered a real tragedy like a house fire or bad car wreck, they have problems.

My recent setbacks were minor — at least in the big picture of life. But the timing of them is what was so unusual.

It all started soon after I recovered from COVID-19. But I won't even count that.

It was a few days later, while I was waiting in a long drive-thru line for a prescription at a local pharmacy, when smoke began rising out from under my hood.

My faithful mechanic said water pump. The cost was not terrible, but not in my budget right now so I decided to drive it and put water in it every morning for awhile (stimulus check on the way).

A couple days later, I woke up and had no hot water. I went into the laundry room where the hot water heater is and the breaker was tripped. No big deal, huh? So I flipped the breaker and went to read the newspaper while waiting for the water to heat up. That's when I smelled smoke — about the same time my wife said she heard a bang.

The top of the water heater was black and smoking. No big damage. But no hot water either. I spent the next four days trying to find a repair man and taking really quick, cold showers. The first repair man who said he'd come the next day didn't show up. I found out later that day he was in jail. That was a setback — but more for him than me.


That same day, my air conditioner stopped running. This is really bad because my wife can't stand the heat. But it was Saturday and I could find no one except one company that charges a big fee for emergency service. So we sweated it out.

One reason I was having a difficult time finding a repair guy is because my internet service had been out for two days. I could only get someone to come look at the problem Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The problem with that is, I work those hours and I am 12 miles away. Hmmm.

No A/C, no internet, no hot water and a car with a bad water pump. I felt like I was living in 1820.

I was beginning to get frustrated.

That's about the time the washing machine stopped working . . . Really. I am not making any of this up. It all happened in like four days.

I am happy to report today I have internet, a new water heater and my A/C works (most of the time). All I need is a washing machine and a water pump. But that would be a lot to ask for in one week.

John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for the The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.

