Kimball's house

Tony Kimball’s house in Myrtle J Riverside Retreat was a refuge for some park members during Hurricane Ian until a tree knocked a hole in the roof, flooding it. The Myakka River is in the background.

 SUN PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

Beyond broken branches, one of the most common hurricane-related tree damage issue was uprooted trees.

Trees bent and listing, some partially uprooted, and even some with their root balls totally exposed, were indications of poor root development and anchorage problems.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

