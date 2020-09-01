Early this year, three Englewood-area partners acquired the sprawling riverfront property that had been calling itself “The Newest Oldest Waterfront Restaurant in Punta Gorda.”
It’s always had a killer eye-level panorama of pleasure-boat traffic and wildlife frolicking on Alligator Creek.
It had, over the last 50 years, been the Riviera Restaurant, Riviera Oyster Bar, Callaloo and Alligator Creek Bar & Grill. Everyone remembered the Riviera. Late local Platters legend Al Holland was once a regular.
With Buckley’s Pass now open, allowing easier access from PGI via Alligator Creek to Charlotte Harbor, the new partners saw the site’s potential as a goldmine boaters’ destination.
Partner Joe Pocklington — who’s spent his entire life in the marine industry — found the Alligator Creek project irresistible. He’s been onsite seven days a week for months, painting, building shelves, overseeing heavy renovations and hanging the numbers on the front.
But making the new restaurant a reality would involve more moving parts and opinions than a “Restaurant Impossible” episode.
ON THE GROUND AT RIVIERA BAR & GRILL
Once Joe and his wife, Rhondia, started ripping into the renovation, the bones of the place began revealing themselves.
Under rotted floorboards — terrazzo flooring hinting at the building’s 1970s lineage. Hidden beneath layers of paint — a sign for the original Riviera Restaurant, even then calling itself “Oldest Waterfront Restaurant in Punta Gorda.”
Everyone agreed that the new restaurant’s name should be Riviera Bar & Grill, to honor its origins.
To pique interest, Pocklington put up “Call Joe” signs, with his phone number, at the end of Deltona Drive and facing boaters cruising the creek.
Curious land and water passersby soon besieged him with calls and visits, asking when the place would open and pleading for more dockage. One neighbor voted for the color they’d paint the exterior.
“I got really stoked when I saw how badly people wanted it,” said Joe. “And they’ve been asking for a tiki bar there for years.”
Coming soon outside the restaurant: a 40-by-20-foot tiki hut with live music and umbrella tables on a newly poured sand beach, an awning outside the dining room, and a 300-foot floating dock.
“And we really wanted to get off on the right foot,” said Pocklington, “with excellent service and good food.”
SAVVY STAFFING
But before you can serve good food or hire staff who’ll provide excellent service, you need savvy restaurant management.
That’d be larger-than-life general manager Victor Ganderson, late of Anna Maria Island, and assistant manager John Hershey of Punta Gorda.
“This is a community-based place,” said Ganderson. “We know there are 5,000 potential loyal customers within a mile, so I know we can capture a really good crowd.
“People might have a preconceived notion when they drive that bumpy road all the way to that dead end, but they’ll come in and see a beautiful bar and a gorgeous view of the water. They’ll be greeted by a charismatic staff who’ll create their own following.
“Our chefs came from Nervous Nellie’s on Fort Myers Beach, which is a busy, busy restaurant, but we also designed the menu to be easy for the kitchen.”
Fate also took a hand in the hiring.
After Punta Gorda’s Phil’s 41 closed, several longtime Phil’s employees came aboard Riviera, including Joan, a lead server of 10 years; Tony, a bartender for 10; and a chef with 16 years.
WRITING A MENU
Never mind installing new AC, a water filtration system, new equipment and a highly professional staff. Writing a menu can be a new restaurant’s worst nightmare.
Riviera’s menu went through at least four iterations before officially hitting the kitchen.
First, the owners’ local restaurant gurus polled Facebook and friends for must-have menu items.
After producing a high-end menu that wouldn’t have flown at any waterfront bar and grill, they went back to the drawing board.
Cheney Brothers’ Punta Gorda test kitchen helped hone the revised menu with a “test cook” in their headquarters dining room, where owners, consultants, management, kitchen crew and waitstaff learned and critiqued.
Everybody had an opinion — “these hog wings are amazing,” “needs more spice,” “kill the conch,” “breading’s mushy,” “menu’s too long.”
“Do you have any peanut butter and jelly?” Joe Pocklington quipped.
Ganderson watched stoically as his menu was shredded by committee.
The restaurant soft-opened for a week in mid-August, asked guests to fill out a survey and immediately incorporated valid suggestions.
In the end, Ganderson said, “We designed a menu with something for everyone — people who’ll spend $60 on steaks and wine or $20 for apps and a beer — so everyone feels part of this restaurant.
“We expect a lot of regulars and eventually five to seven specials a week, to keep them coming in and trying things.”
Riviera Bar & Grill ($-$$), 941-639-2633, 5500 Deltona Drive (off Rio Villa), Punta Gorda, is open Thursday to Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday, at least for now.
RAZING AND RAISING A MCDONALD’S
A restaurant redo usually doesn’t mean razing to the ground and rebuilding from scratch. But that’s how local McDonald’s franchise owner Tim Fenton rolls when he has to.
Fenton, who’s in his 47th year with McDonald’s and retired as its last chief operating officer, owns 17 area stores. None of them looks like you remember McDonald’s. No more yellow and red with plastic seats and creepy Mayor McCheese.
“In just two and a half years we will have totally modernized all seven stores in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and North Port,” said Fenton. “The Murdock store was really antiquated. It would’ve cost as much to remodel as to rebuild.”
Its rebuild has been playing out in Murdock’s Village Marketplace over the last two months.
“We’re a month ahead of schedule,” Fenton crowed. “This newest McDonald’s in the world should be open by Oct. 1!”
The new store will be Fenton’s first to use McDonald’s sophisticated new Wood & Stone design package, as will the Peachland store’s interior, due to be renovated by next June.
“They’ll be my marquee stores,” Fenton said.
“There’s never a good time to close a restaurant, but the pandemic kind of helped us,” he added.
Given that drive-thru traffic has increased from 73% of business pre-pandemic to 83% today, the new Murdock store will have three drive-thru stations instead of two.
And there’s a first-in-Florida special feature coming, though Fenton’s playing it close to his vest.
“I’m going all out on Murdock,” he hinted. “I love the store, I love the area and I wanted to do something there that’s completely new to Florida McDonald’s.”
Hint: It won’t be a tiki hut.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.