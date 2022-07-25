Hugh Brotherton and his band of softball brothers are outliving their competition.
That is not a new revelation for me. Hugh got a little frustrated more than a couple of years ago when he called the office and wanted us to run a photo of his team with their championship trophy from a tournament up north. I naturally asked about the score of the championship game and who the other team was.
Well, there was no other team. At that time, Hugh’s Center for Sight team was still playing in the “middle-aged” 80-years-old and over division. But, even at that, there was no other team in that age bracket.
Hugh argued that they took on some 75-and-over guys and beat a couple of those teams. I didn’t buy it.
But Hugh just can’t give it up. He’s 91 now and still playing for championships.
I caught up with Hugh a couple of weeks ago at a Fourth of July family reunion in Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He was glad to tell me about his latest national championship trophy and other big wins. In the latest tournament, they had competition — if you can call it that.
“Our 85-and-over team just won the Barberton Ohio Buckeye classic,” he said. “There was only one other team in our age group and we beat them 23-6.”
Then, just for exercise, Hugh’s team played some 80-and-over teams and “held their own.”
I’ve got to tip my hat to Hugh. It’s not easy putting together a team of players 85 and over. Actually he can’t even find that many in our area who can still play softball at that age. He has to recruit nationwide.
“We had 19 guys on our roster in Barberton and only 12 showed up,” he said. “Two could not play, so we were down to 10 players.”
Hugh says he gets players from Texas, Kentucky and other places. There are only four others from Florida, which makes it tough to practice.
“How many men can play at 90?” he asked me. Then he informed me he had a .750 batting average in the Barberton tournament.
I then had to ask. Can he still run to first base?
Well, it seems that brought up another topic Hugh likes to talk about.
He has taken up power walking. He competes in it, and sets records too.
“I’m good at it,” he said. “I started when I was 85 and competed in the Senior Games in St. George, Utah. I had never raced in my life and the first race was 3,000 meters. The record was 27 minutes and I did it in 23. Then I ran in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters. I have five world records for power walking.”
Hugh — who once ran for the U.S. Senate by the way — says he came into his athletic ability late in life.
“I worked all the time. We raised 10 kids after I got out of the 82nd Airborne Division and got married.
“I didn’t play softball until I was 62. I went to a tryout and there was a man there who was 67. I told my wife I couldn’t believe a guy that old was playing.”
Softball, he says, gives him a reason to get out and compete. He said he does push-ups and other exercises to stay in shape.
“I’ll keep playing until God tells me I can’t play anymore,” he said.
And when the final race is won, he said he’s not afraid.
“I lost my wife a year-and-one-half ago. She was ailing. It was time. But I know she’s waiting for me, and will probably yell at me for being late.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.