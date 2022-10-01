The roof is fine, you have fixed the leaning fence and the floods have receded. Your landscape is in a relative mess, but your trees are giving you some real concerns. Can you make an informed decision on what needs to happen next related to the safety of your property and the safety of other potential “targets”?

Safety is number one and many hazardous situations are obvious. Working with tree care professionals and Florida-certified arborists who have the skill and the equipment to complete most tree assessment and removal efforts is often required. Work that may take you off the ground with a chainsaw must be left to professionals. As with anybody you hire, please make sure that the person/company has insurance and references. Trees leaning on power lines, on houses, cars and laying across a road need immediate attention and likely have already been addressed by properly equipped professionals. Trees that do not need immediate attention may have fallen where there are no targets and can be reevaluated or removed later.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

