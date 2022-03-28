Years ago I would have answered yes, because I raised appaloosa horses.
But today, they’re talking about the various apps you download on your smartphone.
I understand you can get an app for music, to check out of most retail stores and even to open the gate at your private residence.
Every time I drive through McDonalds, the first thing I hear from the speaker is “Will you be using our app today?”
“No,” I say, trying to be nice.
I don’t have apps. I don’t even have a smartphone.
Am I weird? Maybe, but I live in a perfect place to be app-free. We have customers call us at TheDaily Sun all the time telling us they want to read the print paper because they don’t like going on the internet. Our demographics are a little different here. Our people remember an attendant filling up their car at the gas station and jukeboxes and drive-in theaters with a playground for the kids.
They don’t necessarily like apps.
I have a theory that if the Tampa Bay Rays had not gone cashless for spring training games, their attendance would be up.
That’s because, as I understand it, you have to have an app to park your car. Why? Does it cost that much more to have someone take your money as you drive in? What about all the folks who don’t know they had to download an app to park? Do they turn them away?
How do you pay for hot dogs and beer?
It’s likely those who know you need an app probably just don’t bother to go to games.
I understand the world is changing. But it bothers me that people are expected to not only have an app, but to have internet, with an email account.
I am told all the time that I can pay online. What if I want to mail you a check?
Someplace recently, I can’t remember where, wanted my email address to confirm a purchase. That’s fine. I have email. But what if I didn’t? Would I have not been able to buy the product?
What’s to become of the person who can’t afford internet, a smartphone (I hear some of those things cost $2,000) or a computer in 5 of 10 years? How will they complete a business transaction?
For me, they’ll have to pry my flip phone from my cold, dead hands.
Unless, of course, Abbe’s Donuts goes cashless. If I need an app to buy donuts, then I guess I will have to surrender and become tech savvy.
