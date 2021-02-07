I told anyone who bothered to listen to me for months that if I ever got COVID-19, I might die.
That's what I surmised from my age (I'm a lot older than I look) and the fact I have an issue with my heart. Combine those two problems and, from everything I was seeing, COVID-19 would be very dangerous to me.
So many people were getting this virus and so many dying, I even got out my will and made sure it was updated a couple months ago.
I practiced the protocols. My company is adamant about following the rules on masks, hand washing, etc. I went nowhere except to get food — although my family insists I could stock up and not rely on take-out so much.
When my son-in-law came home from work one day and went straight to bed, I knew this was a problem. When he couldn't get up the next day, we suggested a test. He was positive.
Oops!
I took a test the next day and was negative. I felt good about that. I continued life as normal. Until, my wife started feeling bad.
I retook the test. Positive.
Oops!
I had COVID-19. And I had no primary physician to call, seeing as how mine left town and for two months I have been calling all over Charlotte County and being told either "we don't take your insurance," or "we're not taking new patients."
I would portray my religious status as a Christian in training. I've been in training all my life since my Mom and Dad took me to Central United Methodist Church when I was a baby. I'm not sure when basic training ends, but my pastor tells me I must be close.
Prayer has always been part of my daily routine. I feel that I am a very blessed person to have the health I do (did), a job, a family and friends. I don't ask for a lot when I pray. I always figure God was getting slammed every day with everything from "get me a new job" to "let Betty Lou fall in love with me," to "let me win the Lotto." I've never believed every prayer is answered — not because it couldn't be but because sometimes God says "no."
So, I added a request to keep the COVID-19 away from me about six months ago. It became a staple in my daily prayer.
So, you can imagine I felt a little let down when I got the bad news.
But, as the days progressed, I never got real sick. I had a slight cough, was a little more tired than normal and lost a little bit of my appetite (except for my desire for doughnuts). So, even though I had the virus, I was being taken care of — with a lot of credit to a physician friend who looked out for my whole family via the phone even though he is not our doctor.
I soon realized I was not going to die.
And, I am thankful.
I feel bad for all the people who get real sick with COVID-19 and really terrible for those who have lost someone to this awful disease.
My advice for those who have not had to deal with the virus yet is simply to pray. I can't promise it will work because, like I said, for one reason or another, God doesn't answer every prayer.
But at my age, with my heart and everything else going against me, I give credit to those prayers for being here today to write this column.
Prayer gave me confidence, and that's all I needed.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
