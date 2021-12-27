Sometime after opening Christmas presents, and disposing of all the discarded wrapping paper, and then cleaning up the kitchen, I sat down for a rest.
That turned into a nap. And, while I snoozed, I had this crazy dream about what 2022 would be like in our little slice of paradise.
I’ll share that dream with you, but you have to remember it’s just a dream. I wouldn’t bet on any of it happening, although you may find yourself wishing it would.
The first of January will find us all still complaining about COVID. This time it’s the omicron variant and it is sending a bunch of people to the doctor. Just when people are about to give up on ever being free of this virus, we learn the original vaccines really do work well against all variants. And, about the same time Dr. Fauci tells us there is a new pill (a soft gel no less) we can take to prevent us from ever getting the COVID.
We can all celebrate that good news in the snow. Yes! Snow. A sudden cold front from Canada works its way into Florida, bringing us a very rare snow fall. Sarasota and Charlotte counties get about 3 inches but our neighbors in DeSoto County report 6 inches and they’re sledding down Magnolia. Of course everyone is blaming this on climate change, but we’ll take it when we can get it.
The sudden cold snap doesn’t last long and that’s good because the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays are unloading their gear at their spring training sites. Tampa Bay officials have a press conference on the first day and announce the deal with Montreal is off and they’re building a new stadium in Bradenton. Yes, it seems they got a great deal from a developer who had to cancel plans for a gated community because there are too many gopher tortoises nesting there. The Rays, thanks to a special exemption from tourist-loving Gov. Ron DeSantis, were able to build the stadium at the site by agreeing to have a turtle zoo in the south parking lot.
The Braves, meanwhile, are bringing their World Championship hardware to Wellen Park to show off to the local fans.
Speaking of Wellen Park, the lawsuit seeking a divorce from North Port is squashed after the most vocal proponents of the action are allowed to put license plates on the front of their vehicles saying “We love Venice.”
The 2022 elections are heating up as summer draws near. A new executive order from Tallahassee appears to give DeSantis an edge by allowing polls in the Panhandle to stay open 24 hours on election day (because the area is in the greatest danger of hurricanes) and says polls in Broward and Palm Beach counties must close at 4 p.m. because of fear the rising seas will trap voters at the polls. Democrats Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist protest as both claim they are the best candidate to beat DeSantis.
Sunseeker Resort officials top off their third building and say things are going great for a Dec. 25 opening. Meanwhile, Seminole tribe members are seen constructing tiki huts along the waterfront, raising rumors that the tribe has bought an interest in the resort.
Record tourism numbers overwhelm hotels along the Gulf Coast and Charlotte and Sarasota county commissioners meet to figure out how to spend all the extra bed tax revenue.
Wellen Park announces it will jump on the tourism bandwagon by building a five-story resort. Some residents want to call it Venice Shores.
Venice High opens up its football season with a 56-6 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas thanks to a spectacular debut performance by a transfer quarterback from Mississippi named Pete Manning.
The deal for a waterfront restaurant on Charlotte Harbor falls through and the county awards the contract to Harpoon Harry’s.
In a tight governor’s race, Fried beats DeSantis by 1,001 votes after a hurricane shuts down all the polls in the Panhandle. DeSantis wants a recount and argues Panhandle voters should have another chance to vote.
Sunseeker Resort says it is changing its name to Hard Rock Charlotte and will open Dec. 31 with a New Year’s eve celebration featuring live acts from Las Vegas.
That’s when I woke up.
