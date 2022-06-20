This Father’s Day was a tough one for me.
Like most people who no longer have their father to visit with, I immersed myself in memories, thoughts of how I could have made my time with Dad more special and ideas about what kind of a man he was.
You see, I really didn’t know him that well. My dad died when I was 13, and he worked six days a week, long into the evening. So our time together was limited, but special.
He decided to quit his furniture sales job and open up his own used furniture store when I was about 9 or 10. I had no idea back then how tough it must have been on him, and his heart, to lift that stuff up into his pickup truck for deliveries.
He used to come home at night, empty the change from his pockets and let me go through it for my coin collection. Then he’d sit down in a big chair and fall asleep.
On Sundays he was always in church, but Sunday afternoons were usually our time together. We would go on family trips to his sister’s home or grandma’s farm.
I don’t recall him ever relating any words of wisdom, much less about the birds and bees. I had to learn that for myself later in life.
My uncle told me a story once that opened up my eyes to what kind of man my Dad was.
Before he sold furniture, he was a bill collector for the furniture store. One day, his boss told him to go collect money from a family who owed on a stove. He asked my uncle to tag along as their home was very remote and he probably didn’t expect a warm welcome.
When they nursed their truck up the old, dirt road — some snow still on the frozen ground — they pulled up in front of the small home, clothes on the line, little kids playing in the yard.
The husband was out hunting. The wife said she didn’t have the money. Dad walked into the house and saw the stove sitting in the middle of the front room. It was the family’s only source of heat.
Dad went back to the truck, fired it up and turned it around. On the way back, he marked the payment collected.
My uncle said he took the money out of his wallet and put it in an envelope to turn in.
I didn’t know things like that about my Dad when he died. He worked himself to death, dropping to the floor with a heart attack one night at home. I was out of town with my sister.
I think about fatherhood a lot lately.
I was a single dad and always took pride that my daughter graduated from a big college and my son has always worked hard and been very independent.
It was just recently I began to realize my shortcomings.
You see, being a dad doesn’t stop when the kids are grown up.
Being a grandpa is pretty cool, though. Two of my grandkids are out of high school and the third is getting close. My fourth is 3 and every morning when I drop my wife off to babysit, he runs to the door, spreads his arms out and says, “Papa, don’t go to work!”
I should have said those words to my Dad.
