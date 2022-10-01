When will the winds stop?
That was all I could think about as Hurricane Ian’s 150-mph winds kept battering my house - and every other house within 30 miles or so.
I kept thinking about Hurricane Charley and how bad it was. But the winds weren’t this strong and they stopped within a couple of hours.
It all started at my Gardens of Gulf Cove home around 2 p.m. and at 9 p.m. it was still going. There wasn’t even a time out for the eye to pass over - which I learned it never did.
It was about 7 p.m. when we heard a crashing noise. We looked out our window and saw a roof in the back yard.
I told my wife “well there goes our roof. Let’s hope our ceiling holds up.”
Well the ceiling held up - pretty much, just a drip or two.
When morning came and I ventured outside, I looked up and my roof was still there. It seems the roof in my backyard was blown off a house more than a block away. It clipped my neighbor’s roof like an airplane coming in for a landing and settled in my backyard, just 5 feet from crashing into the back of my house.
Can we all say “lucky.”
There was debris everywhere. A huge beam from somewhere fell on my neighbor’s air conditioner and crushed it. My other neighbor’s car had been lifted off the ground and had debris under it, making it look like the featured car of the day at an auto dealer with the front end high in the air.
The road had a good 4 feet of water which made it impossible to try to drive out.
The neighbors who live across the street - the ones with the lake view - took a hard hit. The winds coming off the lake pushed through the back of most of those homes. You could see through the front window of one home - which by the way had just been completely remodeled - and see the lake through the big opening in the back wall...
All in all, I feel blessed today.
Hurricane Ian will go down in history as the most destructive, deadliest hurricane to hit Florida in modern times. As of this writing there were at least 11 deaths in the state including a reported six in Charlotte County and two in Sarasota County.
People called in for help all day Thursday throughout Florida. Many were stuck in their homes by flooding. Bridges were out or damaged. The Sanibel Causeway in Lee County was partially destroyed.
I hope everyone who is alive and reading this and who came through this terrible storm without injury, can feel as lucky as me.
It may take a while to replace material things and to feel normal again. But we can do this together. We’re all in the same boat. Let’s just keep rowing the the same direction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.