A few weeks ago, I was sitting in North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison’s office watching body cam footage of a traffic stop that went viral.
I asked the chief questions: Why did the officer do this? Why did he do that? Was that really necessary?
Garrison told me, “Well, Anna, I’d like to see what you would’ve done in that situation.”
So, we set up a use of force training simulation training with NPPD officers Sgt. Mike Hetterberg and officer Dustin Cohen.
I’m a 23-year-old who has never held a gun in my life. Having one in my hands for the first time — albeit a fake — was terrifying. It was a recoil-enabled training pistol that shook in my nervous hands. My legs were jelly. I held my breath and flinched when I pulled the trigger because of the soft kickback.
On a video projection simulation, different scenarios were presented.
The first situation was a domestic violence call. I looked through the window of a home and saw a woman and man fighting, and the man was holding a rifle.
Nervous, I asked, “What’s going on there?” When the man pointed the rifle and shot at me, I screamed and ran away.
I was embarrassed that I died, but the trainer told me that’s how most normal people react.
I was more prepared for the second simulation. I busted into the house shouting “POLICE.” Aiming my gun at the perpetrator, I ordered, “DROP YOUR WEAPON.” I shot the perpetrator in the chest, and saved a woman from being killed.
As the situations progressed, I went from being scared to having fun, and I got a little bit trigger-happy. Once, I fired 45 rounds in under a minute, spraying bullets into the walls, ceilings, and other things that weren’t a perpetrator.
The officers explained that you can’t act like that, because you’re accountable for every shot, and I could’ve killed a lot of innocent people by accident in the school shooting reenactment.
In another scenario, I was in my patrol car doing paperwork, and saw a kid walking by a dumpster in front of my car. I thought, “Well, I don’t want to be a jerk cop and bother a guy minding his own business.”
But the young man ambushed me by firing through the front windshield before I could register what happened. I didn’t have my hand on my gun, so there wasn’t enough time for me to fire back.
I died, once again.
According to the officers, I should’ve gotten out of the car and talked to the kid, even just to say “hello.”
It felt good to kill bad guys who were trying to kill innocent people, but most of the situations were horrifying — stepping over dead people who were killed by a mass shooter, watching a man slit a woman’s neck and getting shot at.
My main takeaway: I should never be a cop. (Although I do think society would benefit from more women in law enforcement.)
I now see the importance of training officers. Many agencies only hold firearm training for officers once a year.
Trainings like this help prepare officers for what to expect in life-threatening situations; how to minimize the loss of life or apply de-escalation. It’s not all about the fact that an officer can shoot someone. There’s the psychological aspect of choosing to shoot or possibly dying — and there’s only a few short seconds to make that decision.
If I was sent out on duty with only three hours of “training,” I would most likely get killed, or hurt someone.
But don’t worry, I plan on staying in journalism — and I think the experience of a use of force training helped with that.
