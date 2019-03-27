Boy, did I get a surprise recently.
It started when I learned I was in Clermont, Florida, on a Thursday.
And, the next day, I was in Orlando.
The only problem with that is, I was in Port Charlotte both days, working.
But, somehow I charged $200 worth of gas and other items in Clermont at a Wawa. And $99 at the RaceTrac in Orlando.
I was hacked. And, hacked off.
My banker told me how sophisticated today’s criminals are. They use those skimmers on gas pumps to get your card number. She said I should pay inside. And they troll the internet to hack into orders you have made. All your information is available there. My banker said to go back and erase that information.
Anyway, the first thing I did was call the number on the back of my debit card.
Talking to these folks on the phone, even though they are obviously trained to be polite, can be frustrating. The call (calls) went something like this:
Automated operator: “Please type in your credit card number...”
OK
“Please type in the expiration date.”
OK
“Please type in the three numbers on the back of the card.”
OK
“Please type in your birth date, using two numbers for the month, two for the day and two for the year.”
OK
“Please give us the address associated with this account.”
OK
“Please verify the name as it appears on the card.”
OK
“Please hold for an associate.”
OK
(Two minutes later.)
“This is (could not understand his name), how can I help you?”
“Well it looks like someone hacked into my debit account.”
“So sorry, can you give me the card number?”
OK (I thought I had already done that.)
“Can you tell me the expiration date?”
OK (Again?)
“Can you tell me the three numbers on the back of the card?”
OK
“Can you give me your date of birth.”
OK (I was beginning to get annoyed.)
“Can you give me your address?”
OK
“Can you give me your name as it appears on the card?”
OK
“Now how may I help you?
“I have some charges on my card I did not make.”
“Are you sure you did not make them or someone else didn’t make them with your approval.”
“Yes, I am sure.”
“I will switch you to the dispute department.”
OK
(About a 90-second wait as music plays.)
“Hello, this is (cannot understand her name), how may I assist you.”
“Someone hacked my debit account and made some false charges.”
“So sorry, can you give me the card number?”
(Seriously?)
OK
“Can you tell me the expiration date?”
OK (Again?)
“Can you tell me the three numbers on the back of the card?”
OK
“Can you give me your date of birth.”
OK (I was really annoyed now)
“Can you give me your address?”
OK
“Can you give me your name as it appears on the card?”
OK
“How may I help you?”
“Someone—” CLICK.
My phone went dead. I had not charged it in a couple days.
My pastor, Garry Clark, and my friend, Phil Wilson, would not have wanted to hear the word that came out of my mouth.
So I plugged the phone into the charger, and called the number on the card again.
“Hello, this is (cannot understand his name), how my I help you?”
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
