Angie Matthiessen

First a global pandemic and then a natural disaster. We have all experienced repeated shifts in what we consider normal in recent years. I have to wonder, though, how much more these shifts are affecting our children.

For many, this may not be the first time they have piled into Mom or Dad’s car to go somewhere to pick up free meals and other resources. This may not be the first time they have experienced their parents or caregivers carrying a little more stress than usual, talking about finances a little more than usual and being home from work a little (or a lot) more than usual. And, unless they are very young, this isn’t the first time they have been unable to attend school for a prolonged period of time.


For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

