As you read this today — and I thank you for reading — I will still be in Huntington, West Virginia visiting family, seeing some mountains, waterfalls, freezing (36 degree forecast at night) and shopping at the Marshall University bookstore.
I had planned to write a little about my trip today, but I can’t get my mind off Hurricane Ian. Two weeks after that awful storm struck, it’s still my focus, and probably will be for some time.
I keep hearing the same stories from readers, neighbors and people I run across when I’m not home still picking up debris.
There are several stories still out there.
I like to think about — and we’ve written a lot on this subject — how the storm brought people together. For a while, there were no Republicans or Democrats, Black, white, Asian or Hispanic, believers or non-believers ... we were all hurricane victims and we wanted to help other as much as we were able.
I had to tell my neighbor to leave the other day — and she ignored me — because her house was in terrible shape and her husband and son were putting a new roof on it by themselves (they had no insurance). Yet she was picking up shingles from their roof that had blown onto the street in front of my house. She thought that was something she should be doing. How many people would care enough to do that?
Another neighbor had just finished putting a mailbox back up for yet another neighbor. Up the street, two or three men decided to take shovels and brooms and start clearing debris off our avenue.,
A letter writer told me about how people in her condo village brought out all the food from their freezers — before it went bad — and had a cookout for everyone. And, she said, another neighbor who had a generator fixed coffee every morning for anyone who wanted a cup.
On the downside, I talk to people every day who have not seen an insurance person yet. And, despite FPL’s hard work, I meet people who still have no electricity. It’s also very frustrating that the light at the entrance to my neighborhood works some days and other days the intersection is blocked off so you can only turn right.
Some restaurants are not able to open yet, and some — including Country Hound in Englewood, one of my favorites — I hear may not be able to ever open back up again. I sure hope that’s not true.
I’m hearing horror stories about how supplies like windows, doors and so on aren’t anywhere to be found. That’s not shocking. Home builders told us months ago that garage doors, for example, were about two months out on order. I mean if you remember we were in the thralls of a huge building boom that required a lot of that stuff even before Ian.
The reality is just this, it’s going to take a long, long time to get over Hurricane Ian.
When we do, things are going to look a lot different. Hopefully, if we learned anything from Hurricane Charley, different means a lot better.
