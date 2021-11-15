Jack Perkins, one of our readers, took me to task for my column on visiting the wild, wild West.
I said, if you remember, that the drive from Denver to Billings, Montana, was anything but picturesque. Some folks wrote to agree with me, but Jack said I just didn’t use my imagination, and I should have taken some detours.
He’s right about the detours. Like Yellowstone National Park, for instance, which I know must be beautiful. But I couldn’t work it into my schedule.
Jack also said I really missed opportunities in Wyoming and Montana.
To quote Jack: “Its landscape is blessed with Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Devils Tower National Monument and numerous towering mountain peaks, wild rivers and wide open plains. The last state that was mentioned in the article was Montana. Here you find a diverse terrain ranging from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains. It is wide open (Big Sky country) and includes Glacier National Park with its famous Going to the Sun Road, stretching 50 miles. South of Glacier (National Park), you’ll find Flathead Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi.”
Well I know one thing, if I ever venture out West again, I’m going to invite Jack to be my guide.
While I was pondering what a trip with Jack might be like, I had some questions come to mind. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you make it out to the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 6 along Edgewater Drive? Organizers were thrilled they had “about 700” kids participating either in the five bands that marched or in other units. “It’s all about the kids,” they said.
• Have you heard about the greedy people who got stimulus checks earlier this year? One of them, Ira Rennert, worth $3.7 billion according to Forbes, got a $2,400 CARES check. Rennert might have needed the check to pay the maid to clean his 62,000-square-foot Hamptons home. But he wasn’t the only one to get a check he didn’t need. According to reports, 18 billionaires received stimulus payments and hundreds of very wealthy American accepted checks too.
• Why do McDonalds employees ask if you have your mobile app when you pull up to the drive-thru? Does everyone but me have a mobile app?
• Do you know which roller coast in the U.S. has the biggest drop? It’s the Kingda Ka, in Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey. Coming in at No. 2 is the Top Thrill dragster, Cedar Point, Ohio. No roller coaster in Florida made the top 10, and I’m glad because I’m sure my grandson will want me to ride one some day soon.
• Would you eat meat made in a lab? I don’t eat meat, but I am curious about a government experiment that has six institutions spending a $10 million grant to grow meat in a lab. It seems the government thinks meat will be difficult to get in the future and if we can grow it in a lab to taste the same and have the same texture, it would be a big deal.
• Do you believe any of the $13 billion or so Florida will get from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve our roads will ever make it to Sarasota, Charlotte or DeSoto counties?
• Whatever happened to the plans to upgrade and expand the Promenades mall in Port Charlotte? Did the pandemic put them on hold or is something else going on at that property?
• I might be the only one who doesn’t know this but what drive-thru restaurant is being built in front of the Englewood Walmart? I bet Sue Wade knows.
• Did you know we have a father/son team heading up our dental and medical societies in Charlotte County? Starting in January, Dr. David Klein will be president of the Charlotte County Medical Society and his son, Richard Klein, will be president of the Charlotte County Dental Society.
• And finally, are three Christmas trees in an 1,100-square-foot home too many, or are there never enough trees for people who love the season and all it stands for?
