Charlotte County Imagination Library (CCIL) is the local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and was established locally in 2011 by Shawn Gilstad, in partnership with the Charlotte Players, Inc. Each local affiliate is charged with raising the funds to pay for a book to be mailed every month to registered children between the ages of birth and 5. Parents are not charged for the books. Since that time, more than 126,000 free books have been mailed to Charlotte County’s youngest citizens.
Multiple research studies worldwide and locally document the benefits of this program in developing early literacy skills that make children more ready to be successful as they enter kindergarten and progress through school.
The Dollywood Foundation’s contribution is all the technical and program support, such as maintaining databases, negotiating the cost of publishing and mailing the books, updating book selections, and providing training and support for the local affiliates. The foundation does not charge the affiliates for these services.
Locally, Charlotte County Imagination Library, has two important tasks:
• Register eligible children who live in Charlotte County.
• Raise the funds to pay for the books to be purchased and delivered to the children.
Currently about 2,300 preschool children are registered in CCIL, about 45% of the estimated young children living here. The first book that all the children receive is "The Little Engine that Could." Since 2012, more than 2,500 children have "graduated" from CCIL when they turned 5 years old and received their graduation book, "Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!" The age and developmentally appropriate books, which are mailed directly from Penguin Publishing, include fiction and non-fiction, treasured favorites and exciting new stories.
CCIL’s monthly expense for providing the books to these children is almost $5,000. Donations, fundraisers and grant monies are targeted almost entirely to pay for the books. There are no salaries paid from these funds, and minimal bookkeeping and office costs are shared with Charlotte Players Inc. The Dollywood Foundation recommends to new affiliates that they establish a relationship with an established nonprofit organization to reduce costs and to learn how to run a nonprofit organization. Charlotte Players Inc. has been a gracious and generous guiding hand to CCIL from the beginning.
If you are interested in supporting CCIL to help us increase early literacy and school success in Charlotte County, we welcome you. Tax-deductible financial contributions can be made through our website www.charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org or you can mail a check to us at: Charlotte Players, Inc., 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
We always need volunteers who have fundraising or marketing expertise or would like to sponsor a fundraising event. If your organization would like a speaker to come address your group about CCIL, we’d like to hear from you. For any of these opportunities, please contact CCIL’s Managing Director Christine Zimmer, through Chris@charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.
