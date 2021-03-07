We see so many restaurant anniversaries in March because new local eateries aim to premier in time to profit from the Florida season’s peak month.
The still-growing Pioneers Pizza did, nearly five years ago to the day. Port Charlotte’s brand-new Buffet City will, too — after COVID-19 delayed it for a year.
BUFFET BUFFS REJOICE
Going out on a cherry-tree limb here.
Buffet City might not be open jusssst yet. But word at deadline was that it would be, on Sunday, March 7.
It’s been a nail biter for fans of mammoth Chinese buffets — places so vast it takes half an hour to cruise all the steam tables ... the first time.
This one, at greater than 10,000 square feet, is one of the biggest Port Charlotte has ever seen.
A year ago, a handwritten red sign appeared, masking-taped to the plate glass next to Walmart Neighborhood Market in Charlotte Square mall.
“Asian Super Buffet,” it announced cheerfully.
In May, the pandemic made sure all that remained was the masking tape.
By September, the same tape, then brown with age, again held up a sign, which read: “Buffet Coming Soon.”
After a pandemic-fueled dearth of everything buffet, these AUCE arenas seem to have mastered the protocol of gloves, masks and hand sanitizer. From North Port’s China Buffet to Punta Gorda’s Golden Corral, they’re making a comeback.
Buffet City’s manager, Connor, reports that his new Port Charlotte buffet will emulate other Buffet Cities in Fort Myers and Winter Haven.
They all feature signature sculptures rising from entryway koi ponds, LED-lit willow trees and large private function rooms.
But what matters most to buffet buffs is the 300 (count’ em!) all-you-can-eat Italian, American, Chinese, Japanese and Mexican foods, with hibachi items cooked to order, for a reasonable price — $10.49 ($9.49 for 62+) lunch and $14.49 ($13.49 for 62+) dinner.
There’s ribeye, salmon, ham, shrimp, crab, chicken, crawfish, mussels, clams, spare ribs, oysters, sushi, salads, fruit, an ice cream buffet and kid stuff like pizza.
For Charlotte Square, with two other Asian eateries, this sounds like heated competition.
But co-owner Johan at the year-old, 4,200-square-foot Chefs Thai Sushi Bar & Grill believes that the mall’s unique mix of Asian concepts will allow them all to flourish.
Like Buffet City, The Chefs serves Japanese and American dishes, but its authentic Thai menu and specialty sushi (garnished with orchids) will, he knows, set it apart.
“As long as we keep doing what we do, we’ll be fine,” he said.
Susan at the mall’s China Wok, all-takeout with $6.95 lunch specials, said, “We’re different. We make things to go. What concerns me most is the parking.”
Us, too, Susan.
Buffet City ($-$$, M), 941-979-8499, 2150 Tamiami Trail (next to Neighborhood Walmart), Port Charlotte, is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m. Beer and wine.
STILL PIONEERING IN PORT CHARLOTTE
It’s almost five years to the day since they opened Pioneers Pizza in Port Charlotte, after years of success in New Jersey and Fort Lauderdale.
In all that time, the Barone family hasn’t stopped — first expanding the Pioneers Port Charlotte dining room in 2018, expanding again despite COVID-19, adding a 50-person full-liquor bar, and opening a second Pioneers in Punta Gorda.
“Come hell or high water, I knew I could make it ... even in Punta Gorda, in summer, in a pandemic,” said co-owner Ricky Barone. “Now we’re a COVID-era success story. I always had a vision, but to see it come to life is unbelievable.”
And the Barones had always wanted to make something of the tiki bar that Coral Rock Café/Sport City had left behind when it closed in 2011. The only thing holding them back was parking.
Now that they’re arranging for overflow parking off Kings Highway, nothing’s stopping them from being Port Charlotte’s hottest nightspot, with a private 30-person party room, 60-seat tiki bar, deck and stage with live weekend music, and patio with outside tables and twinkling lights.
Pioneers Pizza PC ($$, O, M), 941-235-2424, 4560 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday with live music to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m., now with a full-liquor bar. The patio’s grand opening is March 20 at 6:30.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
