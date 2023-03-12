Agapanthus

Clusters of tubular flowers form the flowerhead on the Agapanthus.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RALPH MITCHELL

The Lily of the Nile, also known as agapanthus, is a beautiful flowering bulb found on occasion in landscapes and garden centers in our area.

The seasonal globe of flowers in shades of blue, purple and white catch the eye and make a great show of themselves. Are these perennials something you should have in your garden?


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

