Beginning in 2012, we started seeing a curious invasive orchid known as “The Beautiful Crown Orchid” popping up all over our landscapes in mulched beds.
Over the years, this orchid has spread across Charlotte County and well beyond. This crown orchid is classified by the Florida Exotic Pest Plant Council as a Category II Invasive Plant.
According to FLEPPC, Category II means that “Invasive exotics that have increased in abundance or frequency but have not yet altered Florida plant communities to the extent shown by Category I species. These species may become ranked Category I, if ecological damage is demonstrated.”
Despite its name, this invasive orchid is, at least to me, not that attractive and is in fact rather drab. The educated gardener should be aware of what it looks like and become familiar with some interesting background information.
This orchid is botanically identified as Eulophia graminea, a type of ground orchid. Native to tropical and subtropical parts of Asia where it can be found in a variety of habitats, this orchid first showed up in Miami in 2007, probably as a result of an escape from an orchid collector, and then in 2011 in Lee County.
Eulophia graminea appears to favor mulched landscape beds in sunny locations. While many of the ones that I have seen in Charlotte County have been associated with mulched beds, some have been spotted in natural areas.
At first glance, you would think that it was a relative of the Amaryllis or even an onion as it has a thick bulb-like base. The short, lily-like leaves almost remind me of daylily leaves poking out of the mulch.
However, if you look closer you will notice that the bulb is actually what is called a pseudobulb, a storage organ, often associated with orchids.
From this pseudobulb (which often sticks partway out of the mulch), appear up to five short, strap-like leaves. At maturity this orchid produces a long shoot (up to several feet tall) with a cluster of very small flowers. The flowers — white with pink and green in color — are followed by seed pods full of tiny seeds.
Orchids reproduce via minute, dust-like seeds that can travel in the wind. This is probably how they have spread through our area. Moist mulched landscape beds seem offer the perfect growing medium for this plant.
They can also propagate from orchid plant parts, the pseudobulbs. Information on this orchid also indicates that it can tolerate fairly cool temperatures and is likely to continue moving north. If you see one of these orchids, pull it up and destroy it to keep it from spreading. We can certainly help you identify it at our office or simply send me a digital photo.
Invasive pests — whether plants, insects, or other similar organisms — are a fact of life here in Florida.
Vigilance is part of the management strategy so that plants such as this ground orchid can be controlled at least on your own property.
For more information on all types of invasive plants, you can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
