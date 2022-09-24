Orchid

An Eulophia graminea orchid pokes its leaves above a mulched area.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Beginning in 2012, we started seeing a curious invasive orchid known as “The Beautiful Crown Orchid” popping up all over our landscapes in mulched beds.

Over the years, this orchid has spread across Charlotte County and well beyond. This crown orchid is classified by the Florida Exotic Pest Plant Council as a Category II Invasive Plant.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

