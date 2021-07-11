I received a couple of letters to the editor questioning the condition of the Sunseeker Resort skeleton that sits on the waterfront in Charlotte Harbor.
The collapse of the condominiums in Surfside, Florida apparently started people wondering about the status of the exposed concrete and materials sitting in the rain and heat after Allegiant Travel temporarily shut down construction more than a year ago when the pandemic struck.
Well, the huge difference is, of course, the Surfside condos were 40 years old and had problems from the day they were built. The Sunseeker construction is only a couple years old and was/is being done by some of the best construction crews in the country.
Just to be sure, however, I called my contacts at Allegiant.
"You can be assured that at every stage Sunseeker has been constructed in strict adherence with the state of Florida's current building codes and all the rigorous safety standards contained therein," said Hilarie Grey, spokesperson for the company. "It is inspected regularly. And as we have relayed to your writers a number of times, the site is built to withstand weather, including hurricane-force winds."
Hopefully, that ends any concerns about the soundness of the Sunseeker property.
All that talk had me considering when construction there will pick up again — and I predict this year, with or without a new partner. Maybe I'm wrong. Who knows for sure?
Meanwhile, I began pondering some other questions. So, if you're pardon me for asking:
• How can anyone call town homes that rent for $1,600-$1,800 for one bedroom; two-bedrooms for between $1,950-$2,100 and three-bedroom, 1,300-square-feet units for about $2,300 a month affordable? Those are the projected rents for a new community planned near Venice. Maybe I'm just living in the past.
• I wonder if those catfish people saw walking (swimming?) down their flooded streets, after Hurricane Elsa, ended up in someone's skillet?
• Is Bill Dryburgh still selling homes? Or, is he just into commercial real estate now?
• When was the last time you visited Fishermen's Village? If it's been a year or more, like me, you gotta see the changes with all the outdoor dining areas. It's really cool and so are the restaurants.
• Have you heard there may be some sort of hospital built in West Port? Still waiting for the details, but it would be a significant addition to that community.
• I wonder how the beach parking plan worked out for Charlotte County this past season?
• How's business at the Magnolia Street Seafood Grill in Arcadia? It's one of my favorite places for seafood and hushpuppies. If you've never tried it, check it out but remember they close from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — probably to fry up some more hushpuppies — and they're closed for vacation right now and plan to open up again Friday. Their website says call for updates.
• Did you see Ron Evans over the Fourth of July holiday weekend? He made an appearance in town — I presume for all the festivities Smugglers was sponsoring.
• Does anyone think we could do better than Waste Management for our trash pick up? I don't. Their crews are so accommodating and friendly and pick up stuff I never thought they'd take.
• Do you know Harold Idleman, of Port Charlotte and formerly of Arcola, Illinois? He brought me a copy of the Arcola Record-Herald with a photo of a 16-year-old Amish boy driving a four-horse team down the road — pulling a house. The unusual house moving was on the front page of Harold's hometown newspaper.
• And, finally, what are the two fastest growing businesses in the area (especially Charlotte County)? If you said express car washes and massage studios, I think you would be right. They're popping up everywhere.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
