I am starting to see seed potatoes at local garden centers meaning “spring” is not too far away! It was not until I grew and consumed my own homegrown potatoes that I finally realized the high quality I was missing. The texture and fresh “new” potato flavor cannot be beat! American's eat on average 125 pounds of potatoes per year. This vegetable is worth a try during our "cooler" months of winter. Let's review what it takes to grow the Solanum tuberosum.
Florida tends to grow a different type of potato than in other parts of the country. A short list of a few varieties that you might be able to get your hands on would include "LaChipper," "Sebago" and "Yukon Gold" — all white-skinned varieties noted for adaptability to our Florida climate. Good red-skinned varieties are "Red LaSoda" and "LaRouge" — I like "Red Norland" as well. Generally, russet type potatoes take too long to mature in Florida. If you still want to try a russet variety, try one called "Russet Norkotah" which has a shorter season than most. Trying new varieties is part of the fun of gardening! Be open to even odd types such as "All Blue"; a blue-fleshed variety, fingerling types, and even red-fleshed spuds.
One of the most important aspects of local potato growing is timing. We want to get early maturing varieties in so that they can be planted and harvested in the cooler months of our sub-tropical year. With this in mind, select a sunny, well drained area with a slightly acid soil pH. It is important that the area not flood. Raised beds can help avoid standing water problems. Without the results of a soil test, fertilize with a complete fertilizer such as 10-10-10 (or its equivalent) according to label directions. Try approximately seven and a half pounds of 10-10-10 per one hundred square feet worked into the soil at planting. Using certified disease-free potato "seed pieces" (which are really just two ounce pieces cut from the tuber with at least one or more "eye" (sprouts) and allowed to dry for two days), place them 4 inches deep and 6 to 8 inches apart in rows 36 inches apart. Make sure to plant the eyes up and the cut portion down. Small potatoes can be planted whole. Try not to use grocery store bought potatoes for seed as they may harbor potato diseases and/or be treated with sprout inhibitors that will delay the sprouting. Hill up (mounding soil around the base of the plant) the rows as the potato stems emerge and expand. We want the tubers to be covered as they develop so that they will not turn green in the sun and become toxic and inedible. Additional fertilizer must be placed in bands and carefully worked into the soil at least 6 inches away from the plants about four weeks after planting.
Otherwise, keep insects and weeds away and monitor for diseases. Potatoes are ready to harvest in as little as 80 days; other types may take up to 100 days to mature. The plant will die signaling that the potatoes can be harvested about two weeks later. You can hasten this maturation by cutting the plant off at the soil level. Mature tubers will last longer than immature, so allow the time for this to happen. Now, depending on the type of potato and other factors, you could realize from 150 to 300 pounds of tubers per 100 feet of row.
Don’t despair if you have a small space garden — potatoes can also be grown successfully in large containers and raised beds. Try planting some "tators" in 2022 and enjoy that "new" potato flavor! For more information on all types of vegetables, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
