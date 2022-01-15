Calls made to our office in inquiry about certain household or landscape critters often prompt an article to address a potential teachable moment.
To that end, have you ever encountered a very large, fast spider in your house at night?
This could very well be what is called the huntsman spider, a common inhabitant in our homes and landscapes.
Probably originating in Asia, this spider, sometimes called the giant crab spider or the banana spider, has been found in Florida, Texas and California for some time. While a spider of this size can be frightening, it is not technically dangerously venomous and in fact can be considered beneficial.
Not to be confused with wolf spiders, the huntsman does remind you of a crab as it is very flat and leggy. With a body up to one inch in size, most of the mass of this spider is in its leg span which can measure up to a 5 inches. The color tends to be a mixture of yellow to cream with brown and tan.
There are also dark stripes and characteristic black spots on their not too-hairy-legs.
Huntsman do not make webs, but instead use their great speed to hunt for insect prey. Beneficially speaking, the huntsman is known to seek out and feed on cockroaches and other similar household pests in our homes.
This is a great feature and may encourage you to co-exist with this large, cryptic spider.
As huntsman have very flat bodies, they can fit into very small cracks and crevices. You can find these spiders not only in houses, but also in barns, sheds and even under wooden boards on the ground. Huntsman don’t like freezing weather and need our structures for protection.
In cold weather, you can find these critters under furniture, behind items hung on walls, in cabinets and in closets and garages. When it warms up, they are more likely to extend their travels to outside.
In southern Florida, these spiders have even become established outside year-round. Light shined on them at night will reflect back as blue spots from their eyes as they move about outside.
It is hard to misidentify this large spider! As mentioned earlier, huntsman spiders are not known to have a dangerous bite. However, the bite is very painful and individual sensitivity to the venom could always cause unexpected allergic reactions. Accordingly, don’t handle them!
They are very quick and this activity may mistakenly appear aggressive. They really have more to fear from you than you have from them. Don’t forget their cockroach-eating qualities!
For more information on all types of household and garden pests, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
