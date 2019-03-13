They ran a flag up the pole at Suncoast Lakes, and Harry Huddleston couldn’t have been more proud.
The flag pole was a project a year in the making, thanks to donations from some of the 202 homeowners in the community just off Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Pete Ferraro headed up the committee to get the job done and all that work paid off Tuesday. With the help of American Legion Post 110 and its commander, Michael Raymond, the residents dedicated the pole with song and prayer.
Huddleston, a 94-year-old World War II radioman/gunner in the U.S. Navy, was on hand, dressed sharply in his khaki uniform.
When residents broached the idea of erecting a flag pole more than a year ago, it was Huddleston who stood up and got the ball rolling, pledging $1,000 to start the fundraising. Another resident, Carol Daniels, also kicked in $1,000 and several pledged smaller amounts until they had more than enough to put up the pole.
“It means a lot to me because I have a daughter that served six years in the Navy, a son that was a Marine in Vietnam and a son-in-law who retired after 25 years in the Navy, some of it on the USS Kitty Hawk,” Huddleston said.
The Suncoast Lakes resident, who grew up in Mount Carmel, Illinois, had his own career in the Navy. He was a 110-pound enlistee who was given a choice after boot camp: Serve on a submarine, or in the Air Corps.
“I didn’t like being underneath water,” he said.
“I didn’t see much fighting, but I served on torpedo bombers,” he said. “We threw a few bombs at ‘em. I was on one of the first all-weather patrols and night patrols. The aircraft were on the USS Enterprise.”
When Huddleston left the Navy, he went to college for two years and then made a career in a couple of fields. First, he worked for a company that made all the stainless steel restaurant equipment for McDonald’s. Then he worked for Highway Trailer out of Indiana and finished his career and retired as the comptroller for the seven colleges in Chicago.
He has two living daughters but his wife, who insisted they put away 20 percent of their money for retirement, died in 2007, just a month after their son died.
Huddleston found his way to Port Charlotte and said he loves it here. He convinced his sister to build in Suncoast Lakes too, but not before he pulled a good joke on her.
“She told the builder she wanted to buy the lot next to her so she could control who lived next door,” Huddleston said. “They said only if she would build a home on it. Well, she didn’t have the money to build two homes.
“I called the real estate company and bought the lot myself and had a house built, but I told them not to reveal who owned the home. When my sister found out the lot sold, she called me crying and said the lot was gone. I waited ‘til we had talked for a while before I told her I was her new neighbor.”
A bit of a prankster maybe, Huddleston is no jokester when it comes to honoring the flag and the military. That’s why he was standing tall Tuesday. Saluting the flag he helped make possible.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
