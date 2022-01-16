All kinds of big news can come of little changes. Operations shift, a beloved local takes a new job, a community comes together at a new market, chain link fences go up.
Sometimes it’s the little things that mean the most.
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
So little that it’s named for its size, Roberto and Marcella Caen’s Piccolo (Italian for “little”) Italian restaurant in Punta Gorda had been limited to its vestigial drive-thru takeout window throughout the pandemic.
Now the tiny eatery is open for dine-in again, serving an equally small menu of Italian specialties, including house-made fettucine, and meatballs with a nugget of cheese inside.
Its compact dining room, which seats only 20, is always reserved right up to the walls — as Marcella says, “just like an Italian family; everybody comes for dinner.”
Exactly the way it should be. Reservations are, of course, a must.
Piccolo ($$, O), 941-621-2200, 5354 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, is open for dine-in Wednesday to Saturday 4:30 to 9 p.m.
LITTLE GOOD TIMES’ NEW HIRE
Millions don’t seem to want to work, but sometimes it takes just one who does.
Owner Kim Casey named Schoolhouse Square’s Morgan’s Café after her daughter, Morgan, and served home-style breakfast, lunch and practical jokes there for 15 years, ever since Morgan was eight. It was what they knew how to do better than anything. Their regulars loved them, their mammoth pork tenderloin, and their biscuits and sausage gravy.
Kim sold the place last year, not from any shortage of customer love or personal work ethic, but because other people didn’t want to work.
After literally growing up in her namesake café, Morgan left the industry to work for Amazon during the worst possible time of the year.
It took three months of chaotic 180-stop days for her to come back home again.
She applied for a job at another family-owned eatery that her mom had said needed help, like everyone else: Port Charlotte’s Little Good Times Diner.
Owner Alfredo Huerta, whose family has 35 years’ longevity in local restaurants from Karl Ehmer’s to The Perfect Caper, knew a good thing when he saw it and hired her on the spot.
“Serving is home for me,” said Morgan. “It’s what I know.”
Little Good Times Diner ($-$$, O), 941-625-1115, 1932 Kings Highway (Winn-Dixie plaza), Port Charlotte, is open Saturday and Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to 10 p.m., Sunday to 9 p.m.
HARBOUR HEIGHTS GETS A MARKET
Ted Ehmann has more irons in the fire than a blacksmith.
He’s written several histories, including “People of the Great Circle: Prehistoric Mound Builders in South Florida,” “Charlotte County Florida: A History” and “Boom and Bust in Bone Valley,” about Florida’s phosphate industry.
He founded two historical societies — Charlotte Harbor Anthropological Society and Charlotte County Florida Historical Society — their meetings now COVID-canceled.
He’s looking to unseat Stephen R. Deutsch as Charlotte County commissioner.
“People are getting to know me,” he said. “So I decided to use my notoriety to do some good.”
He pointed out that most people know neither the history of the Harbour Heights area of Port Charlotte nor that its poverty rate is 10% higher than the national average. It and neighboring Deep Creek have Punta Gorda ZIP codes to boot.
Fearing that such neighborhoods could be losing their community identity, Ehmann set out to create an identity for them, one of the best ways he knows how.
He started a 20-vendor Harbour Heights farmers market, full of crafts, fresh produce, Monte Reale New York-style Italian breads, Florida Cattle Ranchers beef, and a food-truck court including Maria’s Italian Kitchen On The Go, Empanadas by Us & More, Casa de Uruguay, and 3 Sons Bar-B-Q.
This summer, he did the same for South Gulf Cove on Sundays, but the Harbour Heights Park Outdoor Market promises to outdo it in vendorship, drawing crowds from Deep Creek to Harbour Heights.
“People come together for market day,” Ehmann said. “When the sun comes up over the Peace River at Harbour Heights Park on Tuesday, and mobs of people come out, that says it all.”
Harbour Heights Park Outdoor Market is at 27420 Voyageur Drive every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
IT’S OFFICIAL: CHIPOTLE’S COMING TO MURDOCK
We knew something was up when a chain link fence surrounded Murdock’s old TGI Friday’s overnight. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen was really coming.
It wasn’t the only recent sign of new developments at that end of Port Charlotte.
At Village Marketplace, a 1.1-acre piece of parking lot along U.S. 41 — 1799 Tamiami Trail — will soon see activity.
Four months after McDonald’s opened its new double drive-thru there, plaza owner Isram Realty Group applied for an outparcel site plan review between McDonald’s and Wells Fargo.
The project description proposed a 6,353-square-foot building with about 2,500 square feet dedicated to a restaurant with drive-thru. The rest of the building will hold three 1,286-square-foot retail spaces.
This summer, signage at Village Marketplace, as well as on Isram Realty’s website, clearly showed a Chipotle Mexican Grill occupying the restaurant end of the building. The owner neither confirmed nor denied it was coming.
Only recently did the mall’s online site plan reveal the fresh fast-casual chain as official “current tenant” of Bay 1.
Now the parking lot is chain-linked off and awaiting construction crews.
