It’s always a big deal when a new chain eatery like Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Chipotle Mexican Grill or Kelly’s Roast Beef opens.

But other news might hover below the radar. That’s why this column promotes the unpretentious and spotlights secrets.


Delicious pastry
Delicious serves flaky European pastries filled with rich Swiss chocolate and black currants.
Delicious

Port Charlotte’s newest bistro, Delicious, offers European pastries, gelato and pizza.
Chicken Salad Chick plate

A typical Chicken Salad Chick plate: scoop of Lauryn’s Lemon Basil, side of broccoli salad, pickle spear, crackers and signature buttercream frosted cookie, for “a little something sweet.” Limited-time flavor Patti Thai-rific, made with sesame ginger, carrots and cashews, returns for the rest of January.
Tokyo Endless Hibachi & Sushi

Murdock’s Tokyo Endless Hibachi & Sushi is taking an endless amount of time to open.

 
 
 
 

