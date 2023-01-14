It’s always a big deal when a new chain eatery like Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Chipotle Mexican Grill or Kelly’s Roast Beef opens.
But other news might hover below the radar. That’s why this column promotes the unpretentious and spotlights secrets.
SNOOK’S LOSES MANAGERS ... AGAIN
Englewood’s Royal Palm Marina can be reached either by water or a winding sequence of roads that dead-ends on Lemon Bay.
Then there you are, at the end, in a marina, facing what was once a waterfront ice house, with a “Tiki Bar” sign reassuring you that there really is a bar and grill back here, with live music some nights of the week.
In the hands of Dale and Johnna Wentzel it was called Zeke’s, until they left to open Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill on West Dearborn Street.
But what you really need to know about the place is that its managers always attract a crowd of adoring fans.
So it was with Denise Trent-Morrow and Billy Lillia, who renamed the place Snook’s Bayside, after the dignified marina cat who they said really ran things.
And so it became for Kevin and Cherie Sawyer and their daughter, Tori, who grew up before customers’ eyes.
The Sawyers, who’d always worked together in resorts, restaurants and marinas, arrived in Englewood from Key West in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
The family quickly made friends — even though, in Bucs territory, they remained staunch Dolphins fans.
Kevin fired up his own smoker, introduced Bahamian food from his hometown and brought in more live entertainment.
But five years appears to be the maximum tenure for Snook’s managers.
Now, coincidentally in the wake of a hurricane, the Sawyers have headed out on their own, seeking what they’ve always wanted: their own place. Word on the street has it that they already have one in mind.
Meanwhile, Snook’s new managers Amy McElmury and Stacy Housley have returned to reorganize, hire more staff and add favorite local acts like Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones and Kenny Rose to the schedule.
“We love Snook’s!” said McElmury.
Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar ($$, O), 941-475-3712, 779 W. Wentworth St. (Royal Palm Marina), is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call for golf cart shuttle service from W. Dearborn Street public parking.
IT’S ALL IN THE NAME
Competition’s always a good thing, but one Port Charlotte strip center’s eateries don’t step on each other’s toes. The Philadelphian, Sweet’s Diner and one other place with many former identities are different enough to coexist amicably.
If you want a hearty breakfast or lunch, go to Sweet’s. If you’re craving a cheesesteak or sub, pick The Philadelphian. And the former 333 Pizza & Ice Cream was always good for America’s number 1 comfort foods.
It still is, under new owners who serve the same two indulgences plus a lot more. The little place now advertises loud and proud with its new name: Delicious.
The new comfort-treat shop that opened in the new year was scheduled to change hands two days after Hurricane Ian. The closing was delayed for obvious reasons.
This gave new owners Alex and Galina (don’t even try to pronounce their last name) plenty of time to perfect their menu and give the space the classiest décor it’s ever had.
The Russian/Ukrainian couple have been in the States for 27 years, during which Alex drove long-haul 18-wheelers until a chiropractor told him he should NOT keep on trucking.
He retired and went into, God help him, the restaurant business, selling desserts from cheesecake to Galina’s own flaky European pastries and crepes, pizza and calzones made to order, gelato and sorbet.
The first few days, they handed out samples to neighboring businesses, addicting them on the spot.
Darcy Manos from nearby C&R Graphics popped in again, to order a large extra cheese and three more pastries.
“It’s so tempting having it here,” she moaned. “But I’ve been very happy with everything I’ve had.”
Delicious ($-$$), 941-979-5377, 2320 Tamiami Trail), Port Charlotte, is open 10 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Look for Beef Country’s rooftop steer, which somehow survives hurricanes without winding up in somebody’s pool.
CHICKEN SALAD FOR LIFE
Well, not quite for life, but nearly.
One Chicken Salad Chick fan loves chicken salad so much that she vowed to camp out overnight at the new Port Charlotte southern-comfort-food café, to guarantee her place in line the next morning.
Number 1 on the Jan. 10 grand opening day got one free large Quick Chick (a pound of chicken salad) every week for a year. Guests 2 to 100 scored a free pound every month for a year.
At the store’s soft opening, general manager Omar Gaines said, “What an opportunity we have to serve our community and love on folks.”
He explained that all donations at the soft opening went to the family of Fort Myers’ Golisano Children’s Hospital leukemia patient Ryker, 3, who helped with the Jan. 10 ribbon cutting.
Port Charlotte is franchisee Kendal Potesta‘s third store, after Fort Myers and Estero. She hopes for more stores in Cape Coral and Naples.
Chicken Salad Chick ($-$$, O), 941-336-7596, 1799 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
SUSHI SURGES SLOWLY
An area that once didn’t know how to mix soy and wasabi or wield chopsticks is rolling in sushi sources now.
Proliferating like China Woks, they offer sushi, hibachi, sashimi, nigiri, the works. But they sure take their time getting open in the first place.
Punta Gorda waited for Ichi Hibachi and Yummy Asian Food for well over a year, while both cheerfully promised: “Coming Soon!”
The “Coming Soon” sign on Port Charlotte’s Buffet City came and went on waves of COVID, until it finally opened its doors two years ago.
The latest empty spaces to watch, probably for the next year or so, are the multi-unit Tokyo Endless Hibachi & Sushi, in Publix-anchored Quesada Commons, 19451 Cochran Blvd., and Nukumi Sushi & Hibachi at Gulf Cove Publix, 13435 S. McCall Road.
Nukumi has been in the works for more than three years now, in a mall that already has a China Wok.
