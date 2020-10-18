Today I’m taking a break from COVID-19, politics, natural disasters, the economy and anything else that’s been weighing on my mind during this crazy 2020. I’m taking a break to write about sports. Our sports editor is probably rolling his eyes right now.
Last time I wrote about televised sports, someone emailed me because they felt I was encouraging a couch potato society. I found it amusing because I actually get more exercise when watching sports compared to any other programming. I jump up and down from my chair a lot. I pace around the lanai while watching close games. Occasionally, I run into the house jumping up and down cheering to talk about a great play or win. My enthusiasm is never reciprocated.
I do think it’s very important for people to exercise, but I don’t think watching sports on TV discourages exercise. Even though I should exercise more.
I enjoy sports so much because I played a lot of sports when I was a kid. My parents made sure my brother, sister and I had very active schedules. I played baseball, hockey, basketball, football, soccer, skiing and I even tried lacrosse at one point. Baseball was always my favorite sport to play. Many times, I played for two baseball teams at the same time. Skiing was also a sport I really loved. Since moving to Florida, I haven’t skied in over 20 years. At this point, I’m not sure if I could do it again. I hope it’s like riding a bike.
Watching sports on TV is great, but nothing beats the in-person experience. It’s just not the same without the fans this year. I’m loving the amount of sports we’ve been able to watch over the past couple of months. We’ve had racing, golf, NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA and college football games all in the same time period. It’s been a sports paradise for me. This week alone, I watched NFL games Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night.
The only thing missing is the NCAA March Madness tournament. If they would have thrown that into the mix, I would’ve had to take a vacation just to watch it all. There’s usually a long list of recorded TV shows that I typically choose from when it’s time to wind down from work. Those show lists are getting very long and I’m running out of space on the DVR thanks to the sports overload. Between sports and news there’s no time for regular television. I miss a good sitcom.
We have our own sports paradise right here on the west coast of Florida. We are so fortunate to have the Rays spring training home in Port Charlotte. This past year we landed the Braves in North Port. Now, it looks like the two teams might have an opportunity to play each other in the World Series.
This could be a very interesting World Series for our communities if we end up with the Braves and Rays competing. It could spark a new rivalry for these spring training neighbors.
I’m looking forward to a new year with spring training back in Florida and COVID-19 being a memory of the past. I’m also looking forward to going back to Tropicana Field to see the Rays battle my Yankees, and probably win again.
