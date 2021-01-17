I went to one of the first high schools in West Virginia to be integrated.
As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I look back on that and realize how naive I was. The lead singer in my favorite band in high school was Black. As a matter of fact, the whole band was Black. I never paid any attention to the fact no one that was dancing was Black.
One day I was downtown and saw him, his name was Archie as in Little Archie and the Parliaments. I was surprised that he was out in front of a local restaurant with some other Black people. They were protesting the fact they could not go inside to eat. I didn't even realize at the time that this was a problem. Did I mention how naive I was?
We didn't have a huge Black population in my hometown and except for a few sit-ins, we had no real violence as segregation began to take hold. The sports teams at my high school reminded more more of the football team portrayed in "Remember the Titans" than anything else. Heck, I was told the quarterback (he was White) dated a Black cheerleader — although I don't think they made it to the prom.
Those were turbulent years in America.
I was in awe of Martin Luther King Jr. He was so eloquent. I wish I could write like he could speak.
I fear that racism in America is still real. I hate to think that, after all these years.
But as we reflect on MLK and his message today, I hope we all look at ourselves and ask if we really do accept everyone at face value. Or is there that hidden prejudice inside of us we don't want to admit to that changes our attitude when interacting with someone of a different race?
While I think about that, I had some other questions on my mind. So, if you'll pardon me for asking:
• Why can't Charlotte County (we're older than Sarasota and DeSoto counties) get more vaccine? Publix is giving appointments in Collier County because Gov. Ron DeSantis says Collier is one of the dozen or so counties in the state with a high number of residents over 65 and does not have a lot of hospitals to distribute the vaccine. Has the governor looked at Charlotte County's number of senior residents? Maybe the 1,600 doses we are promised this week is a sign of better days ahead.
• Is Italian leather much better than American leather? I ask this after shopping for a belt and seeing belts made of "Italian" leather for twice the price of belts made in the USA.
• How many of you have given up trying to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine online? It is frustrating.
• And, how can you get an appointment for a vaccination if you don't have a computer or email address? An older woman wrote to The Daily Sun with that question. It seems people take it for granted that we're all Internet savvy.
• How many weeks until spring training starts?
• Did you know the Florida State Fair is being postponed until April? Don't worry though, the Charlotte County Fair will start on schedule Jan. 29.
• Do you like history? Do you have plans Thursday night? You may want to check out a presentation by the Charlotte Harbor Anthropological Society and the Charlotte County Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. at Wintergarden Presbyterian Church. You can learn all about the Cracker culture in Florida in the 1800s.
• Where do we have more U.S. troops deployed today, in Washington, D.C., Iraq or Afghanistan? I'll answer this one. D.C.
• Given that scenario, what will it take to heal the political wounds in America right now?
• How scared would you be to learn the person whose home you visited yesterday had COVID-19?
• And finally, what's the best solution for a fella who misses riding horses — especially Western show horses — but sold his last one to get married? Just askin' honey?
John Hackworth is the Commentary Editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
