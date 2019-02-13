A student-athlete possesses many admirable qualities.
Sport helps to mold and define the individual, developing character traits that will last a lifetime, while providing a foundation that emphasizes growth, leadership, discipline, accountability and courage.
Nowhere is it more apparent than at the high school level. The challenges associated with balancing academics and sport, the importance of time management and an unwavering commitment and sacrifice by not only the student-athlete, but by the parents.
The countless hours of driving their sons and daughters to practice, the financial hardships they sometimes endure, and the energy expended providing encouragement and motivation is almost unfathomable. It comes from the same place as the student-athletes' passion and desire.
One of those student-athletes who's enjoying the success of those years of hard work is Charlotte senior Jensen Desguin, who was a cornerstone to the school's cross country program, serving as the captain during his senior year for Tarpon coach Chris George. Desguin, has also been a constant presence on the boys track and field team, a four-year performer, like many other athletes will continue his academic career going forward at Southeastern University, a Christ-centered institution of higher learning, located in Lakeland, Florida.
"Jensen is a wonderful talent who I had the privilege to coach over the past four years in Cross Country and Track," said George. "He set the tone as a Varsity runner, led the team by example, and gave back to others in need. He has so much potential to continue running Cross Country in NAIA at Southeastern University as he starts a new chapter in his running career. I truly wish him all the best as he goes after his dream to run Cross Country in college. Go Fire!"
Jensen comes from a long line of descendants from the Goff and Desguin families of Charlotte County. Jensen has always taken pride of their achievements at Charlotte High School and dedicates his running to his Papa Goff who passed away in 2016.
"Ever since my freshman year, I knew I wanted to run for a college, but didn't know if that would ever happen," said Desguin. "However, a few months ago that all changed when I was contacted by Southeastern's Cross Country and Track coach. Running is my passion and I'm so happy and blessed that my dreams have come true, now that I have been given the opportunity to run at the college level, and to further my education at Southeastern University. Back in November, when I toured the beautiful campus, I felt right at home. When I met the Cross Country team, I was welcomed with open arms."
It's a dream come true.
