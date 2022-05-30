Jimmy Walker, in an athletic sense, was a little bit of a freak.
Oh, I don’t think he could dunk a basketball (close maybe) and he didn’t have a 7-foot wingspan.
But for a little guy, about 5-foot, 7-inches, he was some kind of athlete. Baseball was his specialty. But he could play any sport and play it well. He was quick, cat-quick. He was tough. He was strong.
I watched his performance first hand as we grew up together in Huntington, West Virginia. He was probably one of the top two or three — if not the top — athletes at West Junior High. And, although he had to face much tougher competition at Huntington High, he still stood out — especially on the state championship baseball team.
It was difficult to ever imagine Jimmy not excelling at any sport.
But a Viet Cong sniper caught him flat-footed.
Yes, Jimmy was among the tens of thousands of guys my age who ended up in Vietnam.
I wrote last year about my buddy Roy Ramey. We were pretty close. Roy and I had some adventures together — which usually involved chasing a date.
Roy never made it home from Vietnam — except in a casket.
Jimmy, however, did make it home. But he was broken.
The sniper’s bullet left him blind and destroyed a lot of muscle. He eventually was able to get around pretty well, but the loss of his sight was devastating for him.
I remember him, cane in hand, waving to a crowd at the Little League baseball field he once commanded. It was a special spring day as they were naming it the Jimmy Walker Field.
I’m sure there were many other survivors of that war — and others — who had it worse than Jimmy. Some may have lost legs, arms or came home confined to a bed for the rest of their life.
Yes, I suppose in some ways Jimmy was lucky. He could walk. He married. Got help from the Veterans Administration. And, he still had his friends.
He spent a lot of time on the phone. I remember he liked to talk about the “old days.” He always wanted to know what others were doing. What their life was like. What their kids and family looked like. You just knew he was drawing a picture in his mind.
Jimmy passed away a couple of years ago. I hadn’t seen him since I left Huntington for a job in South Carolina and, eventually, my position here in Florida.
I’m not sure if his final days were happy ones or if he dwelled on what might have been.
All I know is that I am thinking about Jimmy and Roy and all the hundreds of thousands of veterans who served their country at their own peril. I salute them today.
