Angie Matthiessen

The Golden Rule says do unto others as you would have them do unto you. This moral principle was the namesake for a chain of dry goods stores in Colorado and Wyoming in the late 1800s.

James Cash Penney became a partner with the original owners of these stores, eventually embarking out on his own. The chain grew and changed its name to the J.C. Penney Company in 1913.


